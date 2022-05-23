ATLANTIC – Things started well for Atlantic in its baseball home opener Monday night against Lenox.
Lane Nelson got on and Tanner hit a single to the left center gap to get two aboard. Jackson McLaren then pounded out a bases-clearing triple to build a 2-0 lead, before the speedy junior came home on a passed ball.
A 3-0 lead over the Tigers after the second inning, and things were looking good.
Errors, however, reared their ugly head, and in the end, five miscues were a factor in the Trojans’ eventual 7-3 loss to the Tigers.
“The momentum was kind of in our favor, and then we let them have the three runs right back,” said coach Joe Brummer, whose team fell to 1-1. “We ended up having five errors and they had only four hits, and you can’t really win baseball games when you have more errors than they do hits.”
The Trojans – they were without Ethan Sturm, who was in Waterloo preparing for today’s first day of the state tennis singles tournament – were limited to three hits on the evening.
Missouri Valley is the next opponent, and today’s contest is a road game.
“They’re going to bring their A game and we need to make sure we have Lane (Nelson) efficient for us on the mound,” said Brummer. “We’ve got to have more offense to go with him.