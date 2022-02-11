ANITA – The Bedford Bulldogs went to Anita on Thursday night to face off against the CAM Cougars in the first round of the Iowa Class 1A Region 8 bracket.
The Cougars were higher ranked in the standings and they showed why as they started the game with three triples in a row and a 15-0 lead halfway through the first quarter. Bedford stopped the run with a layup and later a three pointer but CAM cruised to a 21-5 advantage headed to the second quarter.
CAM kept up their aggressive defense in the second quarter, forcing turnovers and bad shots, and continued to grow their lead. Although the Bulldogs scored more points than the first quarter, their struggles on both sides of the ball resulted in them facing a 36-11 deficit heading into halftime.
Defense and three pointers continued to be the story for the Cougars as they got hot behind the arc and found themselves up 46-11 before the Bulldogs got their first points of the second half. Bedford got a couple of three pointers late in the third quarter but faced an improbable uphill battle down 50-22 going into the final quarter.
The miracle comeback never happened in the fourth quarter. CAM stayed aggressive, forcing sloppy play and executing on offense. The Bulldogs fought hard but were overmatched as the Cougars got a statement win to begin the postseason 69-28.
Mallory Behnken had 18 points to lead the Cougars, while Eva Steffensen added 11 in a game where 10 players scored.
Bedford finished their season at 3-19. CAM improved to 18-4 and will face Council Bluffs St. Albert, a 62-36 winner over East Union. That matchup will be Tuesday, Feb. 15, in Anita.