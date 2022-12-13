Saturday’s basketball doubleheader at Atlantic High School against Nodaway Valley will give fans a chance to donate to a couple of charitable causes and have some fun as well.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Where are you doing most of your Christmas shopping
The holiday season is upon us so where are you buying your gifts?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- The Board of Adjustment is last hope to save the Atlantic Theater
- ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Hunter Quist, Atlantic
- Fire destroys house in Audubon
- Former Harlan Teacher accused of sexual exploitation of a student
- Future upland area coming to Shelby County
- PREP BASKETBALL: Pellett's career night offsets Atlantic boys' loss; girls win easily
- Area Church Services
- Kamp to lead the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa
- OUTDOOR NEWS: Iowa DNR Fishing Report
- On the Docket Update
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.