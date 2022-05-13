ATLANTIC – Easton O'Brien picked up the lone victory of the day for the Atlantic boys' tennis team as the Trojans fell 5-1 to Carroll Kuemper Catholic in Iowa Class 1A preliminary substate team tennis action Friday at Atlantic.
O'Brien beat Jake Hausman 6-4, 7-6 (1) at No. 5 singles.
Three other matches went to tiebreak that went the Knights way: Clevi Johnson's No. 2 loss to Jared Hausman 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-4; a No. 4 loss by Hunter Weppler to Hans Krus 7-6 (0), 7-6 (3), and Nolan Waters' 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (2) loss to Max Reinke at No. 6.
Ethan Sturm, who competed at No. 1, will continue his season at the state meet May 24-25 in Waterloo. Seedings have not yet been announced.