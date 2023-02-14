ELK HORN – A potential trap game for Exira-EHK was Monday’s Iowa Class 1A district boys’ basketball game vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert.
The Spartans fell earlier in the year to the Falcons’ fellow Hawkeye Ten Conference mate Red Oak, also a lower-tier H-10 squad. Plus, the Falcons did have the advantage of playing larger schools and a history of, despite losing records, putting together long post-season runs.
Coach Doug Newton’s Exira-EHK squad made sure none of that happened, but it took a late run to end any upset thoughts St. Albert had.
“We finally strung together a couple of stops,” said Newton after a 70-48 win in the district semifinal to move on to a Thursday night match against Woodbine at Elk Horn.
Woodbine needed overtime to survive Riverside, 53-50.
“It was 36-30 and we hit a couple of shots in a row to get it up to double digits,” he continued. “They (St. Albert) were stuck on 30 for about four minutes but right at the end of the quarter, they hit a three and got another bucket, so they seemed to have an answer for everything we did.”
The game remained within shouting distance well into the fourth quarter. But with about five minutes left, Derrek Kommes took a charge for a great defensive play. Kommes, along with Aiden Flathers, Cash Emgarten and Easton Nelson, made some key baskets down the stretch and took a double-digit lead for good.
Kommes and Nelson each made a pair of free throws back to back to make the lead 61-43, and after an intentional foul Flathers went 2-for-4 to increase the lead to 20. After Nelson followed up with an inside shot with just under 1:30 left, the game was iced and both coaches began emptying their benches.
The Spartans outscored the Falcons 23-10 in the decisive final stretch.
Kommes had 21 points and Nelson 18 to lead the Spartans. Some were hustle and some were the get-the-ball-inside variety, and there were some mismatches that the Spartans took advantage of, too.
Getting back, though, to that point about this game against St. Albert maybe being a trap game, such was the point Newton raised with his team before the game.
“With them playing in the conference they play in, that has to be the toughest 1A schedule in the state and we thought they might welcome the chance to play a 1A school again for a change,” said Newton. “We thought if we got them down early, they might just say thank God it’s over but if they played with us for awhile, they’d get confidence. That’s just what happened, they played pretty well.”
Exira-EHK, now 18-4, and Woodbine split their regular game series, with the Tigers pulling the upset in the later game after one of the top subs for the Spartans was injured.
Newton said his team will be ready.
“We were kind of out of whack from there (with the injury) and I didn’t do a very good job of getting them ready and I didn’t do a very good job during the game, either,” he said. “They’ve got to come here, which helps us out a little bit.”