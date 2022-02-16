DES MOINES – Now is the time when all that hard work in the wrestling room, over the past several months and long before that, comes to fruition.
For some, it’ll mean a trip to the medal stand. Half of the 672 wrestlers statewide who qualified for the state tournament will earn at least an eighth-place medal. Of those, 42 will get the ultimate prize: A state championship and a chance to stand head and shoulders above the very best.
It’s the traditional state wrestling tournament, which begins Thursday and runs through Saturday, all at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Atlantic-CAM has three two-time state tournament qualifiers among the six who earned spots among the elite in the state. From the News-Telegraph coverage area, Class 1A features 11 wrestlers from four schools – five from AHSTW, four from Riverside and one each from ACGC and Audubon.
Here’s a look at the brackets each wrestler will be competing in in Class 1A and 2A, along with weight divisions where there are no area wrestlers and large-school Class 3A. All rankings are according to IAwrestle:
CLASS 1A
106 – Local matchup: Davis Bramman (Riverside, fresh., 26-16) vs. Cael Morrow (Akron-Westfield, soph., 40-2). Outlook: Bramman gets a tough match out of the gate with fourth-ranked Morrow. Dalton Ervin of Moravia is ranked fifth and could be a potential quarterfinal opponent for the winner. Top-ranked Caleb Coffin is one of 13 qualifiers for Don Bosco; the Dons are among a handful of teams across all three classes with 10 or more qualifiers.
Underwood freshman Molly Young is one of the few girls’ wrestlers to qualify for the boys’ state tournament and is seeded fourth. She won a state championship in the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association girls’ state tournament earlier this winter.
113 – Local matchup: Tegan Slaybaugh (ACGC, soph., 38-9) vs. Cole Frost (Don Bosco, soph., 21-15). Outlook: Slaybaugh won his first-round match a year ago, grinding out a 10-8 decision over Highland’s Easton Schlabaugh. A rematch in the quarterfinals is possible if both win, and both should be favored. There’s a strong possibility for a 1-2 matchup in the quarterfinals, with No. 1 Corbin Reisz of Logan-Magnolia vs. second-ranked Eli Becerra of Missouri Valley; both are also in the top half of the bracket, and the latter is a Dan Gable Mr. Iowa Wrestler semifinalist in Class 1A. Wilton’s Brody Brisker and Kolton Munson of Ogden are the top two in the lower half of the bracket but wouldn’t meet until the semifinals.
120 outlook: Nashua-Plainfield junior Garrett Rinken is a defending state champion and 152-3 in his career. Three potential opponents along the way have just one loss each: Underwood’s Blake Allen, West Sioux’s Braden Graff and Lisbon’s Brandon Paez, the latter two potential state championship match opponents.
126 – Local matchup: Jace Rose (Riverside, sr., 43-4) vs. Ethan Egli (Manson Northwest Webster, jr., 36-7). Outlook: Rose is a four-time qualifier and twice finished fourth. There is little doubt he is motivated to reach the championship match but, as the third seed, will likely have to get by two top 5 opponents along the way in what’s been one of the toughest classes in recent years: No. 5 Kyler Knaack of Don Bosco, and second-ranked Cameron Clark of West Sioux. Marcel Lopez is looking to become Iowa’s 30th four-time state champion, and the Dan Gable Mr. Iowa semifinalist has a phenomenal 203-4 record in hand.
132 – Local matchup: Taven Moore (Riverside, fresh., 30-20) vs. Gable Porter (Underwood, jr., 42-0). Outlook: It’s a district rematch for Moore against Porter, a junior, one of three successive No. 1 wrestlers in the Eagles’ lineup, and Dan Gable Mr. Iowa wrestler semifinalist. Others in the upper half of the bracket are more or less even record-wise, with North Tama’s Kolt Knaack having the best record. Elliot Cooney of Nodaway Valley is ranked third and has the best chance of emerging from that side of the bracket.
138 – Local matchup: Hayden Fischer (AHSTW, sr., 45-9) vs. Trey Nelson (Nashua-Plainfield, sr., 45-10). Outlook: It could be another Fischer brother medaling – older brother Gavyn did so in 2020 – as the 12th-ranked Viking senior draws No. 7 Nelson in what should be a good first-round match. Fourth-ranked Kellen Smith of West Hancock is a likely quarterfinal opponent, with second-ranked Clayton McDonough of Central Springs, who placed third a year ago, unbeaten at 51-0. Stevie Barnes of Underwood is the top-ranked man of the weight class but is seeded third, behind Lisbon’s Cade Siebrecht.
145 outlook: Hagen Heistand of Underwood is the third No. 1 wrestler in a row for Underwood and also a Dan Gable Mr. Iowa wrestler semifinalst. A matchup with fourth-ranked Bryce McDonough of Central Springs is possible. Second-ranked Mikey Baker of West Sioux and Hudson’s Karter Krafl are the top two potential state championship opponents.
152 – Local matchup: Nolan Moore (Riverside, sr., 36-9) vs. Jace Nelson-Brown (Emmettsburg, soph., 38-5). Outlook: Moore, a three-time qualifier, is 1-4 in state meet matches and will be looking to close out his career as a Bulldog with a strong run. It starts with a matchup against No. 8 Nelson-Brown. The winner will likely get top-ranked and unbeaten junior Wyatt Reisz of Logan-Magnolia. Gabe McGeough of MFL-MarMac and unbeaten Dominic Lopez of New London likely could battle in the semifinals in a 2-3 matchup.
160 – Local matchup: Garrison Gettler (AHSTW, sr., 33-11) vs. Gavin Maguire (Logan-Magnolia, sr., 38-4). Outlook: Gettler, ranked 11th in the final poll, went 1-2 at the state meet a year ago and will see a familiar foe in Gavin Maguire of Logan-Magnolia – he was ranked fifth – in the first round. Sophomore Max Magayna of Waterloo Columbus, a defending state champion, is the man to beat from the top half of the bracket, while second-ranked Cullen Koedam of West Sioux is unbeaten in 46 matches.
170 – Local matchup: Denver Pauley (AHSTW, sr., 45-5) vs. Jaydon Knight (Mount Ayr, jr., 37-4). Outlook: Pauley qualified for state as a sophomore but went 0-2. He’ll be looking to atone but has to get by the ninth-ranked Knight first. A likely quarterfinal opponent for the winner is South Central Calhoun’s Blake McAlister, last year’s state runner up. Top-ranked Cale Tenold of Don Bosco is on the top half of the bracket.
182 outlook: Hudson’s Tate Entriken won the title at 160 a year ago and should be able to get by potential quarterfinal opponent Brent Greenfield of South Hamilton to reach the championship. Jackson Dewald is ranked second and headlines the bottom half of the bracket along with fifth-ranked Josh Glendening of New London.
195 – Local matchup: Nate Jorgensen (AHSTW, soph., 14-15) vs. Carson Tenold (Don Bosco, sr., 23-2). Outlook: Don Bosco had a pair of state champions a year ago, and it was the Tenold brothers, Cade and Carson. He’s on track to do it again. Jorgensen has a tall task ahead of him as he is Tenold’s first-round opponent, but this is also a chance for he Viking sophomore to gain experience for the future; depending on the match’s outcome and who wins, it’s either James Hein of Panorama or Carter Davis of Udnerwood in the next round. Matthew Wirtz of Emmetsburg and Cayden Miller of Midland, based in the eastern Iowa community of Wyoming, are both undefeated and could meet in the semifinals.
220 – Local matchups: Cooper Nielsen (Audubon, jr., 33-10) vs. Tony Greve (South Winneshiek, sr., 35-7); Henry Lund (fresh., 41-13) vs. Jared Thiry (Don Bosco, jr., 34-2). Outlook: Nielsen was ranked for almost the entire season but didn’t make IAwrestle’s final cut when the pre-state rankings were announced. Greve, meantime, was ranked 12th, and this should be a good first-round match. The likely quarterfinal opponent is fourth-ranked Jonah Clark of WACO, a three-time qualfiier who is 0-4 in his previous two trips (not as a junior), with top-ranked Matthew Francis of Britt-based West Hancock, atop the bracket; Francis placed third last year.
Lund draws third-ranked Thiry, who placed fifth last year. Second-ranked Jayden Soard is the highest-ranked wrestler in the bottom half of the bracket.
285 outlook: North Butler-Clarksville’s Chet Buss, a Dan Gable Mr. Iowa semifinalst, is a two-time defending state champion and is 127-0 the past three seasons. A potential 1-2 matchup with second-ranked Ryley Snell could come in the semifinals. Mitchell Marr of Ricevile, Rex Johnson of Logan-Magnolia and Cody Fox of East Buchanan are potential state championship contenders from the lower half of the bracket.
CLASS 2A
106 – Local matchup: Aiden Smith (Atlantic-CAM, fresh., 48-7) vs. Emmitt Newton (Davis County, fresh., 45-2). Outlook: It’s a battle of ranked wrestlers right out of the gate as the eighth-ranked Smith draws No. 5 Nelson in the first round. Top-ranked (and No. 2-seed) Jack Hedeman is a likely quarterfinal opponent for the winner. Jayson Stevens of Hampton-Dumont and West Burlington-Notre Dame/Danville’s Carter West are the top 2 in the upper half of the bracket.
113 outlook: Roland-Story sophomore Kade Blume is unbeaten in 32 matches and will be going for his second state championship after winning the 106 title last year; he’s 76-1 in his high school career. Second-ranked Carter Anderson of Albia, who was fourth at 106 a year ago, figures to be his top challenger, although Williamsburg’s Gavin Jensen, whom Blume beat in sudden victory overtime last year, undoubtedly wants a rematch and with Anderson is in the lower half of the bracket. Glenwood’s Vincent Mayberry is 39-1 and could meet Blume in the semifinals.
120 outlook: Webster City senior Camron Phetxoumphone is a four time state qualifier and won state championships his sophomore and junior years. At 155-7 for his career, including 38-0 going into the tournament, the Dan Gable Mr. Iowa Wrestler Of the Year semifinalist is a big favorite to win his third championship. Greene County’s Kale Petersen and Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union’s Lane Scorpil, ranked second and third, respectively, also enter the meet undefeated and stand in the way of a huge finish for Phetxoumphone.
126 – Local matchup: Ethan Follmann (Atlantic-CAM, sr., 48-10) vs. Jakob Regan (Waukon, jr., 28-6). Outlook: Follmann stumbled in his district championship match but rebounded with a dominating win a wrestleback and earn his second state tournament berth. The fourth-ranked senior from CAM, played on the Cougars’ state championship football team, gets the unranked Regan in the first-round. He could see No. 6 Royce Butt of Central DeWitt in the quarterfinals with a win. Further on down the lower half of the bracket is top-ranked Jaiden Moore of Benton Community, a possible semifinal matchup if the motivated Follmann wins his first two matches. Second-ranked Tucker Stangel of Osage is 49-2 and headlines the top half of the bracket.
132 – Local matchup: Easton O’Brien (Atlantic-CAM, jr., 41-17) vs. Blaine Frazier (West Burlington-Notre Dame/Danville, sr., 49-0). Outlook: O’Brien, who was injured most of his sophomore season, is back to state after also qualifying his freshman year. The Trojan junior draws the No. 1 Frazier, a state runner-up at 120 last year and a four-time state qualifier, in the opening round. Luke Spaur of Knoxville, ranked 10th despite being 44-1, is favored to await the winner. Second-ranked McKinley Robbins of Greene County is a defending state champion and is on the top half of the bracket. Dominik Ridout of East Marshall/GMG Garwin, is 41-2 and a Dan Gable Mr. Iowa Wrestler semifinalist.
138 outlook: Fun fact: One of the first-round matchups is of two wrestlers from teams starting with “Crest” – top-ranked Carter Fousek of Crestwood (located in Cresco, in northeastern Iowa north of Waterloo-Cedar Falls) and Creston’s Austin Evans. Fousek is a Dan Gable Mr. Iowa Wrestler semifinalist. Second-ranked Brent Yonkovic of West Delaware is among several Hawks who could reach the state championships and is in the lower half of the bracket.
145 outlook: Eric Kinkaid of Camanche and Christian Eslick of Roland-Story are the top-2 wrestlers in this class. The only other wrestler with one or fewer losses is Vinton-Shelllsburg’s Cooper Sanders, on Eslick’s half of the bracket.
152 – Local matchup: Brian South (Atlantic-CAM, jr., 32-15) vs. Garrett Seaba (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, sr., 40-3). Outlook: South, one of two qualifiers who attend school at CAM, draws fifth-ranked Seaba in the first round. Depending on the outcome, the next round opponent for both won’t have it that much easier, as Crestwood’s Cole Butikoffer and Greene County’s Gavin Scheuermann are a combined 75-10. Gabe Sanders of Vinton-Shellsburg and Chase Thomas of Osage are 1-2 and on the lower half of the bracket.
160 outlook: Osage’s Nicholas Fox, a Dan Gable Mr. Iowa Wrestler semifinalist, was a state runner-up at 145 a year ago for the Savages and comes in ranked fourth. Jaydn Peyton of West Delaware is the No. 1 wrestler in this class and could see Red Oak’s Dawson Bond in the semifinals.
170 – Local matchup: Kadin Stutzman (Atlantic-CAM, sr., 52-3) vs. Mack Seaba (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, jr., 34-14). Outlook: It’s a top seed for Stutzman, whose only three losses are to wrestlers ranked in the top 5 in their respective classes. A potential semifinal matchup with third-ranked Drake Collins of West Liberty awaits if both wrestlers win twice as expected. The top two on the lower half of the bracket are Ethan DeLeon of Sioux City Heelan and Jarrett Roos of Sheldon-South O’Brien.
182 outlook: CJ Walrath of West Burlington-Notre Dame/Danville, is 51-0 this year and coming off a third-place finish his sophomore year. He’s one of the Dan Gable Mr. Iowa Wrestler semifinalists. Harlan’s Zane Bendorf, 37-3 and ranked fifth, could meet Walrath in the semifinals. Gilbert’s Ferndando Villaescusa is ranked second and is on the lower half of the bracket.
195 – Local matchup: Brenden Casey (Atlantic-CAM, jr., 37-21) vs. CJ Carter (Glenwood, jr., 48-2). Outlook: A rematch of district – and Hawkeye Ten Conference – opponents awaits in the first round, with Carter getting the win in their championship match. Chariton’s Jayden Allen-Winston is 31-2 and has the fewest losses of any on the lower half of the bracket. Top-ranked Wyatt Voelker, a senior and four-time state qualifier, won a state championship last year at 195, his final three matches at the 2021 state tournament coming by major decision; he’s 162-13 in his career and a Dan Gable Mr. Iowa Wrestler semifinalist.
220 outlook: Central Decatur had just one district qualifier, but second-ranked Tegan Carson came out strong and won a district title. He’s 44-1 his senior campaign and will be looking to close on a high note after also qualifying his sophomore year. Clark Younggreen of Mount Vernon is 44-2 and the No. 1 wrestler in his class.
285 outlook: Solon’s Gage Marty, Easton Fleshman of West Lyon and Aaron Graves of Southeast Valley of Gowrie are the top three in this class.
CLASS 3A
All-class overview: The seven Dan Gable Mr. Iowa Wrestler semifinalists include two each from Southeast Polk – Nate Jesuroga (126) and Joel Jesuroga (145) – and Waverly-Shell Rock – Ryder Block (138) and Aiden Riggins (160). Bettendorf 195-pound senior Bradley is going for his second state championship, while Iowa City West 152-pounder Hunter Garvin and Iowa City High 220-pounder Ben Kueter are going for their third titles; they round out the semifinalists.
Waverly-Shell Rock pulled off the rare feat of qualifying all 14 of their wrestlers in blitzing their district. Waukee Northwest has 12 in in their first year of competition while North Scott and Southeast Polk each qualified 11. Of the four districts each those schools competed, only Southeast Polk’s was somewhat competitive. In contrast, Bettendorf, one of the strongest programs in the Midwest, competed in arguably the state’s toughest district that also included Iowa City High and an up-and-coming Pleasant Valley team, and the Bulldogs got seven to state and the Little Hawks and Spartans five. The Go-Hawks, Wolves, Lancers and Rams have the potential to place at least half of their wrestlers on the medal stands and be competing Saturday night, but it is the Bulldogs that have the potential to place the highest percentage of their wrestlers in the top eight. That said, the Go-Hawks have four wrestlers who were ranked No. 1 by IAwrestle in its final poll.
No. 1 wrestlers in Class 3A, by the way, are Dru Ayala (Fort Dodge, 106), Blake Gioimo (Cedar Rapids Prairie, 113), Carter Freeman (Waukee Northwest, 120), Nate Jesuroga (Southeast Polk, 126), Evan Frost (West Des Moines Dowling, 132), Ryder Block (Waverly-Shell Rock, 138), Joel Jesuroga (Southeast Polk, 145), Hunter Garvin (Iowa City West, 152), Aiden Riggins (Waverly-Shell Rock, 160), Tate Naaktgeboren (Linn-Mar, 170), Griffin Gammell (Waukee Northwest, 182), McCrae Hagarty (Waverly-Shell Rock, 195), Ben Kueter (Iowa City High, 220) and Jake Walker (Waverly-Shell Rock, 285).