CLASS 3A
Top 16: 1. Nevada, 2. Mount Vernon, 3. Harlan, 4. Humboldt, 5. ADM, 6. North Polk, 7. Solon, 8. Independence, 9. Creston, 10. Benton Community, 11. MOC-Floyd Valley, 12. West Delaware, 13. Central DeWitt, 14. Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 15. Sioux Center, 16. Atlantic.
Others: 17. Grinnell, 18. Davenport Assumption, 19. Center Point-Urbana, 20. Algona, 21. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 22. Washington, 23. Fairfield, 24. Ballard, 25. Carroll, 26. Vinton-Shellsburg, 27. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, 28. Sioux City Heelan, 29. Gilbert, 30. West Burlington-Notre Dame, 31. Maquoketa, 32. Knoxville, 33. Keokuk, 34. South Tama, 35. Charles City, 36. Saydel.
CLASS 4A
Top 16: 1. Cedar Rapids Xavier, 2. Waverly-Shell Rock, 3. Council Bluffs Lewis Central, 4. Iowa City Liberty, 5. Carlisle, 6. Bondurant-Farrar, 7. North Scott, 8. Spencer, 9. Western Dubuque, 10. Indianola, 11. Fort Madison, 12. Newton, 13. Webster City, 14. Cedar Rapids Washington, 15. LeMars, 16. Norwalk.
Others: 17. Glenwood, 18. Burlington, 19. Marion, 20. Mason City, 21. Clear Creek Amana, 22. Fort Dodge, 23. Winterset, 24. Denison-Schleswig, 25. Decorah, 26. Pella, 27. Dallas Center-Grimes, 28. Boone, 29. Clinton, 30. Perry, 31. Oskaloosa, 32. Storm Lake, 33. Des Moines Hoover, 34. Waterloo East, 35. Mount Pleasant, 36. Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson.
CLASS 5A
Top 16: 1. West Des Moines Dowling, 2. Southeast Polk, 3. Pleasant Valley, 4. Ankeny, 5. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 6. Johnston, 7. Cedar Falls, 8. Ames, 9. Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 10. Linn-Mar, 11. Iowa City High, 12. Waukee Northwest, 13. Sioux City East, 14. Ankeny Centennial, 15. Waukee, 16. West Des Moines Valley.
Others: 17. Davenport West, 18. Urbandale, 19. Dubuque Senior, 20. Iowa City West, 21. Sioux City North, 22. Ottumwa, 23. Muscatine, 24. Des Moines Roosevelt, 25. Marshalltown, 26. Des Moines North, 27. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, 28. Bettendorf, 29. Waterloo West, 30. Dubuque Hempstead, 31. Davenport North, 32. Des Moines Lincoln, 33. Sioux City West, 34. Des Moines East, 35. Davenport Central, 36. Cedar Rapids Jefferson.