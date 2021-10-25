ANKENY – The volleyball’s good in Ankeny, and it’s not just the Iowa Class 5A powerhouses that have proven elite this season.
Ankeny Christian Academy, the sixth-ranked team in Iowa Class 1A, has been a powerful team this past season, and for the second time in the Region 3 bracket the Eagles sent a local team to the sidelines.
This time, it was CAM who fell, despite a good effort, in a straight set loss, 25-23, 25-12, 25-11, Monday night on the Eagles’ home floor.
The Cougars were unable to hold back a balanced Eagle attack that saw Katie Quick connect on 12 of her team’s 30 kills. Five other ACA players had anywhere from three to five kills.
The Cougars ended the season 23-11, a share of the Rolling Valley Conference title and second place in the conference tournament. Six seniors dressed for the final time: Maddie Holtz, Marissa Spieker, Jenna Grubbs, Jenna Wheatley, Mallory Behnken and Mady McKee.