The Atlantic volleyball team continues its rise in the Hawkeye Ten Conference, and sit smack dab in the middle of the standings after the conclusion of all 10 league games.
The Trojans finished 5-5 after a split at the Shenandoah Triangular Tuesday night, beating the host Mustangs and losing to Red Oak, both by 3-0 scores. Shenandoah was the victim, 25-13, 25-20, 25-15, while the Tigers prevailed 25-20, 25-20, 25-12.
Statistics were not available for either contest.
The Trojans (17-19 overall) are off until Monday’s opening round of the Iowa Class 3A regional volleyball tournament, where they travel to Red Oak (21-9). The Tigers finished as runners-up of the Hawkeye Ten with a 9-1 record.
CAM WINS RVC SHARE
With a 7-1 league record, CAM won a three-way share of the Rolling Valley Conference regular-season championship Tuesday night, downing Glidden-Ralston in three sets, 25-22, 25-23, 25-16.
The title is being shared with Boyer Valley and Woodbine, also with 7-1 RVC records.
Mady McKee and Eva Steffensen led the attack with 12 and 11 kills, respectively; the Cougars recorded 40 total and had a kill efficiency rate of .225. Breeanna Bower had 35 assists.
Defensively, Mallory Behnken was in on four blocks, while Marissa Spieker had 12 digs and Maddie Holtz and Bower 10 each.
The Cougars (19-9) host the RVC Tournament on Saturday.
Elsewhere:
Sidney 3, Griswold 0:
- Anna Kelley recorded her 1,000th career dig as the highlight of the Tigers’ three-set loss to the Cowgirls, 25-19, 25-14, 25-23.
Brenna Rossell landed 11 kills with a .346 hitting efficiency, 12 digs, two solo blocks and two block assists in the effort for the Tigers (15-17, 2-3 Corner Conference). Makenna Askeland had six kills and seven digs. Emma Mundorf had three kills and four block assists. Lydia Greiman had 12 assists and Carolina Arcia had seven assists and seven digs.
Boyer Valley 3, Exira-EHK 0:
- The Spartans fell to the Bulldogs 25-15, 25-18, 25-7 in Rolling Valley Conference action.
Exira-EHK (9-15, 4-4 RVC) joins CAM at the conference tournament Saturday in Anita.
ACGC 3, Ogden 0:
- The Chargers won in straight sets Tuesday night in Guthrie Center.
The Chargers (17-9, 5-3 West Central Activities Conference) will round out its conference season with a triangular at West Central Valley, where Pleasantville will also be.