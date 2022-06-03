Raydden Grobe proved to be one of the Western Iowa Conference’s top athletes in multiple sports his senior year, and now he can add soccer to that list.
The Viking senior wrapped up his athletic career with a unanimous selection first-team all WIC in boys’ soccer.
Also earning unanimous honors were Underwood’s Kaden Ogle, Treynor’s Thomas Schwartz and Logan-Magnolia’s Jacob Downey.
Grobe was the statistical leader in several offensive categories for the Vikings. In the WIC, he was second with goals cored (23), and ranked third in shots on goal (54) and total shots (74). He also had seven assists.
AHSTW had a 5-1 WIC record, good for runner-up honors, and reached the Iowa Class 1A substate semifinals.
Two others from the News-Telegraph coverage area earned first-team honors: AHSTW’s Hayden Fischer and Riverside’s Rhett Bentley. Fischer scored seven goals for the Vikings, while Bentley had nine goals.
Second-team picks are Aiden Martin and Ramon Ciurana of AHSTW, and Riverside’s Austin Kremkowski.
GIRLS: 3 FROM AHSTW
AHSTW had two all-conference selections: Madison Eckmann, a first-team pick who led the team with three goals, and Grace Porter, who was a second-team selection.
Bella Canada was an honorable-mention selection.