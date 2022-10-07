VOLLEYBALL
Western Iowa Conference tournament: Riverside drew the No. 3 seed in the upcoming conference tournament, solidifying their seed after a 25-14, 25-10, 25-6 rout of IKM-Manning Thursday night as regular-season play ended.
The Lady Dawgs ended with a record of 6-2 in the league, with only top-seeded Treynor (8-0) and No. 2 Missouri Valley (7-1) ahead of them. Coach Brooke Flathers' team will play sixth-seeded Logan-Magnolia (4-4 WIC) in the quarterfinals Monday, Oct. 10, at Oakland.
Audubon is the No. 7 seed and gets Missouri Valley, at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at Missouri Valley. The winer plays either Riverside or Lo-Ma.
In the upper half of the bracket, AHSTW (1-7 WIC) is seeded eighth and will play IKM-Manning (0-8) at 5:30 p.m. at Treynor. The winner takes on the Cardinals. Underwood and Tri-Center (both 4-4) make up the 4-5 game and will play at 5:30 p.m. at Missouri Valley.
Semifinals will be 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Iowa Western Community College, Council Bluffs, with consolation and championship games Thursday, Oct. 13, also in Council Bluffs.
CROSS COUNTRY
Rolling Valley Conference: Ella Petersen of Exira-EHK took home a medal after placing 10th at the RVC meet Thursday afternoon at Dunlap.
Petersen, a senior, came in at 23:14 to lead the Spartan girls. Two others were in the top-15, with Quinn Grubbs 14th at 24:43 and Gracie Bartz 15th at 24:51.Ruby VanderWal (19th, 27:50) and Jessi Marshall (23rd, 35:26) rounded out the Spartan contingent, qhich placed third.
The CAM girls were fourth, with Alison South 16th at 25:57), then Carly Dennis (18th, 26:29), Mia South (20th, 30:08), Ellen Gerlock (21st, 32:14) and Elizabeth Rouse (22nd, 34:02).
CAM senior Gavin Clayton and Exira-EHK junior Eric Wilson were medalists for the boys, placing seventh (18:00) and ninth (18:26), respectively.
Exira-EHK had Austin Rasmussen (11th, 18:43), Jonas LaCanne (14th, 19:34), Phil Reinhart (19th, 20:53) and Quintinn White (20th, 21:21) all score, ending the Spartans in second place. CAM had three runners compete, with Carson Cary 13th in 19:13 and Blake Gossman 29th in 26:00.
It was all Woodbine at the meet, with the Tiger girls taking four of the top 6 spots including the top 3, and the boys placing five in the top 6 as both teams rolled to the meet titles. Landon Bendgen won the boys' title in 15:42, and Addison Murdock took the girls' championship in 19:57.
South Hamilton Invitational: ACGC charged their way to more titles, this time sweeping the boys' and girls' crowns at the South Hamilton Invitational Thursday in Jewell.
Ava Campbell won the girls' race, coming in at 20:15, 26 seconds ahead of Madrid's Katelyn Brandhorst. The Chargers also had the edge over the Tigers in the boys' race, with Justin Reinhart timing out at 16:36 to edge Madrid's Ethan Loutzenheiser by one second.
Also scoring for ACGC's girls were Adalyn Benson (eighth), Hayden Coffman (11th), Katelyn Schafer (15th) and Kiersten Knobbe 21st. For the boys, Andrew Mahaffey, Gavin Sloss and Noah Kading were fifth, sixth and seventh in that order, with Bo Arrasmith coming in 12th and Lance Bunde finishing 13th.