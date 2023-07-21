Ashley Joens, the former Iowa State University standout who recently was named the school’s Female Athlete Of the Year, was signed to an emergency hardship contract this past week with the Las Vegas Aces, the team announced.
Dallas selected Joens with the 19th pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. She played eight games with the Wings before being waived on June 28.
Joens was a five-year starter for Iowa State, averaging 19.4 points and 8.8 rebounds per game while shooting 42.5% from the field, including a 35.9% clip from behind the three-point line. Her collegiate average from the free-throw line was 83.1%.
The 2022 and 2023 All-American earned 2023 Big 12 Conference Player of the Year honors and was a four-time unanimous All-Big 12 first team selection.
Joens became the 14th player in NCAA Division I women’s basketball history to score more than 3,000 points and capped her career ranked No. 9 on the all-time women’s D1 scorer’s list with 3,060 points. During her time at Iowa State, the Cyclones posted a 111-48 record (.698), captured the 2023 Big 12 Tournament Championship, played in four NCAA Tournaments (2020 was cancelled due to COVID) and advanced as far as the 2022 NCAA Sweet 16.
Additionally, Joens was a member of a pair of USA Basketball junior national teams that won gold medals at the 2018 FIBA Americas U18 Championship and 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup.