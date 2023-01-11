ATLANTIC – Sometimes, you have to create separation for yourself in the game of basketball.
Of course that’s the objective in the end – to score more points than your opponent. It’s just figuring out how to create that separation is what’s key.
Atlantic’s basketball teams figured that out, both times in the second halves of their respective games as the Trojans sent Clarinda home Tuesday night with a pair of L’s.
The Trojan girls used a 16-0 run in the fourth quarter to break away from a pesky Cardinal squad and win 43-24. In the nightcap, the Trojan boys got big games from Carter Pellett and Carter Rasmussen, particularly in the second half, as the Trojans’ eight-point halftime lead grew to an eventual 74-51 victory over the Cardinals.
Boys first, as Atlantic rolled out to a nine point lead and led 15-7 after the first quarter. The lead grew to 13 midway through the second period, with Rasmussen scoring on a three pointer and a free throw, and Michael Hotze coming off the bench to score three.
The Cardinals came back to trim the Trojans’ lead to 30-22 at halftime, and briefly had it as close as seven early in the second half, but the Trojans halted the rally, and Rasmussen and Pellett went to work.
In the end, Rasmussen had a game-high 24 points, while Pellett emphatically closed out his 23-point night with a three-point bomb.
After the Trojans’ first two games in January – losses to Glenwood and Carroll Kuemper Catholic – didn’t go their way, games where they struggled on defense, this time, the Trojans’ objective was to let the offense feed the defense.
It worked.
“I think we went in with a lot of confidence ... and knowing this was going to be a good game,” said Pellett, whose team improved to 4-8 on the season. “We’re going to put the pressure on them and try our best. We got a lot of open shots with teammates kicking out and getting those open shots.
“And we played really good defense. It was a lot of defense (in practice after the Kuemper game), because it wasn’t so good in the Kuemper game, and that really showed here, holding (Clarinda) to 51 instead of 80 (against Kuemper),” he said. “This is a testament to our work.”
“I think as a team defensively and offensively, we all just clicked, and our shots were going in tonight,” added Rasmussen. “The more we play defensively, it’s just all going better, and playing more as a team.”
The Atlantic girls also had to work most of the game to create its separation with Clarinda.
The Cardinals led at times in first half, but Jada Jensen put Trojans up just before half, 19-16, to give her team the lead for good. Still, the Cardinals kept it within arms’ length well into the fourth, never giving the Trojans more than a five-point lead.
The tide finally turned in the fourth, thanks to increased defensive pressure. After Jada Jensen’s bucket made it 29-24, Aubrey Guyer sank a trio of free throws to make it 33-24, and that was the start of the 16-0 run. Paytn Harter got hot from the field with mid-range shots, while Guyer added more free throws before Madison Huddleson closed the game out with a 3-of-4 effort from the free-throw line.
Coach Dan Vargason gave Clarinda credit, as they played disiciplined and was able to break the Trojan press.
“We had to adjust to that and they forced us to make adjustments both defensivel and offensively,” said Vargason, “and they took away from what we wanted to do. It took three quarters to get comfortable and we cranked it up in the fourth quarter. We figured that out and made some plays and free throws.
“We made some mid-range shots, a couple of steps inside the three-point line and made some free throws down the stretch.”
Jensen finished with 13 points, Huddleson 11 as the Trojans – ranked 15th in Class 3A – improved to 9-3 on the year.
Harlan is the opponent Friday night, and it’s on the road.