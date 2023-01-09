ATLANTIC – It lasted just 45 minutes, more or less, but the Atlantic boys’ swimming team was due for a dual meet.
Three previously scheduled meets this season were postponed or cancelled, all due to the weather, so Monday’s meet against Council Bluffs Lewis Central was quite welcome for coach Dean Junker and his team.
The Trojans responded with three event wins, including two relays, but the Titans pulled away with their depth, not to mention eight other event wins, and won 105-50.
“We needed to. All we’d done is invitationals, and it’s good,” said Junker.
The meet was moved up to a 4 p.m. start time to allow Lewis Central fans to get home in time for the NCAA Division I championship game pitting TCU vs. Georgia; Titan alum and Heisman Trophy candidate Max Duggan was quarterback for the Horned Frogs.
The Trojans picked up convincing wins in the 200-yard medley relay, with Alex Lihs, Abe Schechinger, Keaten Krien and Kyler Rieken taking a six-second victory, 1:54.10, in an event they led the whole way as Kyler Rieken pulled away in the freestyle leg.
Hunter Quist took an 11-second victory the 200-yard freestyle, completing the race in 2:11.79, while the Riekens, Quist and Lihs won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:40.67, four seconds clear of second place.
Kyler Rieken (100 butterfly), Keaten Rieken (100 freestyle) and Abe Schechinger (100 breastsroke) were all second.
Some good performances, but, as Junker pointed out, there is plenty of room for improvement.
“We swim better than this,” he said. “I was happy with overall, and they were consistent but we weren’t on our game. We’ll get there. When we have to go this fast, it’s hard to recuperate and keep going hard and do their best.”
The Trojans compete Saturday at the Fort Dodge Invitational before returning home Tuesday, Jan. 17, to host Waukee and Sioux City Metro.
“We’ve got some things to clean up that we can work on this week,” said Junker. “Hopefully we can get that done and get some better times up there, but I’m not going to push them as hard. With (the home meet), that’ll be a big deal.
“They’re doing well and getting better. That’s all we can ask for. We’ll see where we’re at at the end of the year.”
Council Bluffs Lewis Central 105,
Atlantic 50
Tuesday, Jan. 9, at Nishna Valley Family YMCA
Atlantic results
200 medley relay: 1. Atlantic (Alex Lihs, Abe Schechinger, Keaten Rieken, Kyler Rieken) 1:54.10. 200 freestyle: 1. Hunter Quist 2:11.79, 2. Lucas Doyle 2:22.34. 50 freestyle: 4. Dalton Schechinger 35.64, 5. Parker Brock 39.03. 100 butterfly: 2. Ky. Rieken 1:04.92. 100 freestyle: 2. Ke. Rieken 53.20, 3. Lihs 53.51, 6. Doyle 1:03.16. 200 freestyle relay: 1. Atlantic A (Ky. Rieken, Ke. Rieken, Quist, Lihs) 1:40.67, 4. Atlantic B (A. Schechinger, D. Schechinger, Doyle, Brock) 2:13.24. 100 backstroke: 2. Quist 1:14.87. 100 breaststroke: 2. A. Schechinger 1:17.18, 5. D. Schechinger 1:45.53.