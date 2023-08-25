GRISWOLD – The Griswold football team has a new coach and will be looking for a fresh start after a rough recent few seasons.
Seth Lembke takes over for the Tigers, who will be looking for their first win since the 2021 season finale vs. River Valley of Correctionville. The school went winless in 2020 and 2022, and with returning letterwinners Bode Wyman and Peyton Cook under center (a combined 46-for-130 for 554 yards, three TDs), Zane Johnson (95-369 rushing, three TDs), and Mason Steinhoff (32.5 tackles, two sacks), the Tigers are looking for better times ahead.
Lembke has been with the program 10 years as an assistant, and this year has 24 on his squad, all of them juniors or younger.
“We’d like to get the little things right, like blocking and tackling,” he said. “We’re working on the foundation this first year, teaching what it takes to build a successful program, and we’ll be reiterating leadership skills.”
The Tigers travel to Dunlap to take on Boyer Valley in today’s season opener.
A more detailed sneak preview of the Tigers’ football team was published in the News-Telegraph on Aug. 14. The cross country and volleyball teams also have been preparing for the upcoming season, and here’s a brief peek at what to expect from each team:
CROSS COUNTRY
Cody Dorscher was having a breakout season, placing in the top 10 in several meets and was expected to be a strong contender for a state meet berth before health issues sidelined him.
Still, the Tiger boys gained some momentum and scored well at last year’s SQM at Corning, with five runners – four of them underclassmen – competing and placing eighth. Nollan Smith was 37th with a time of 20.50.7, with Brayden Lockwood came in 39th to round out the returning letterwinners, and both are sophomores.
With just one senior graduated, coach Matt Spunaugle has four newcomers: Junior Hogan Hook, sophomore Calden Turner and freshmen Alex Bates and Cavyn Turner.
For the girls, there’s just Josie Millikan, now a sophomore. She gained experience throughout the season and placed 50th at the SQM with a time of 28:05.3.
“I’m excited to see what they have to offer and be competing as a team (for the boys),” said Spunaugle. “They’re working hrd and with the right attitude and effort, we’ll be right there (for contending for state).”
The Tigers will open the season Thursday, Aug. 31, at the Logan-Magnolia Invitational.
VOLLEYBALL
The Tigers return two all-Corner Conference players in defensive specialist Whitney Pennock and setter Carolina Arcia, both seniors who have a few good statistics.
Arcia returns as the Corner Conference’s top assists leader with 475, while Pennock led the team in digs with 297.
Some good pieces are also expected to return as the Tigers look to move up from a fourth-place finish in the Corner Conference (a typically strong league), and a 18-15 record a year ago, a season that ended in the Iowa Class 1A regional quarterfinals.
“We are returning nine letterwinners from the 2022 season so are returning with some valuable experience,” said coach Jody Rossell. “Our serving, offensive depth and defense will be strengths for us this season.”
Marissa Askeland had 180 kills a year ago and a .108 efficiency rate, while junior Joey Reynolds could be valuable help to Arcia in the Tigers’ offense with her 199 assists. Juniors Gabbie Grieman and R’Nyna Kirchhoff could be strong at the net defensively with 33 and 25 total blocks, respectively.
Serving has typically been strong for the Tigers, with a 90.3% success rate and 260 ace serves a year ago. All but 36 of those serves return this fall, with Pennock (49), senior Linsey Kieser (47), Askeland (47) and Arcia (40) all returning their serving success.
“I believe, with our experience, we will be one of the top teams in our conference this year,” said Rossell. “Our expectations are to compete for every point and get better every game throughout the season. We believe we should compete very well in the conference this year.”
The Tigers opened the season Thursday with a home triangular with Exira-EHK and Lenox.