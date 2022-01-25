BOYS BASKETBALL

Riverside 62, Audubon 58: The Bulldogs avenged an upset loss to the Wheelers from earlier this season but had to work to gain its 10th win of the season and put them in line for their best season in nine years.

The Bulldogs were 10-for-11 at the line in the fourth quarter to ward off the Wheelers. A 12-3 run early in the third quarter also helped.

Grady Jeppesen is proving to be one of the area’s best pure shooters, connecting on 11-of-17 field goal attempts (65%) to put in a game-high 30 points. Ayden Salias had 12 and Aiden Bell added 10 for the ‘Dogs, now 10-7, 5-6 Western Iowa Conference on the year.

The Bauer brothers, Carson (20) and Collin (15), were tops for Audubon, who dropped to 5-12, 4-8 WIC.

ACGC 83, Southwest Valley 49: The Chargers scored their season high as a team as they scored more than 25 points each in the third and fourth quarters to race away from a 30-22 halftime lead over the Timberwolves.

All five starters were in double figures: Brock Littler (18), Noah Kading (15), Jedd Weinkoetz (14), Ben Marsh (13) and Miles Kading (11).

ACGC is now 11-4 on the year.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Audubon 58, Riverside 32: Aleah Hermansen buried seven three-point shots and finished with a game-high 29 points to help the Wheelers rout the Lady Dawgs Monday night in Oakland.

A 9-2 run in the second quarter sparked coach Darran Miller’s team and helped them build a 22-14 lead at halftime. Five straight turnovers by the Bulldogs turned into Wheeler points, and stretched a competitive game into a 21-point Wheeler run and a rout by the end of the third quarter.

The Wheelers improved to 12-4 on the season. Riverside (6-11) had a team-high from Lydia Erickson.

ACGC 69, Southwest Valley 31: The Chargers held the Timberwolves to 11 first-half points, including just thee in the second quarter, in a rout Monday night in Corning.

Four were in double figures for ACGC, who improved to 10-7 after the non-conference win: Mersadez Richter with 14, Alaina Bunde with 13 (along with 11 rebounds), Reagan Carney with 12 and Sophie Dorsen with 10. Eleven different Chargers scored.

Exira-EHK 70, Red Oak 27: Never a doubt in this one, as the Spartans decisively beat their much larger opponent by 43 points in a non-conference game Monday night in Elk Horn.

Tri-Center 51, Griswold 18: The Tigers fell to 1-12 on the season after the non-conference loss to the Trojans.