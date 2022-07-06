ANITA – Remember how that Iowa Class 1A District 14 semifinal game between CAM and Lenox started Tuesday night?
A pair of dropped third strikes with two outs opened the floodgates for the upset-minded Tigers, and they had the eighth-ranked Cougars on the ropes from the start, using a pair of two-run doubles to stake a 4-0 lead.
Sure, all-everything Cougar superstar Lane Spieker hit a solo home run, but that only slightly cut into the Tigers' lead at 4-1, and things looked bleak for the Coguars when they had runners at first and second ... just as the skies looked bleak, the winds picked up and the rain started to fall.
So then, what changed between then and Wednesday night, when the Cougars rallied for an eventual 7-4 victory over the Tigers?
Spieker'll tell you.
"I just think the mentality changed a little bit," he said. "Earlier in the year, we were playing Coon Rapids(-Bayard), and we had a suspended game there too. When we went up to Coon Rapids and started playing, we started that game off with a bang, too, and it was the same thing.
"We just knew we had to execute well if we wanted to win the game and coming into it we stayed locked in."
Of course, it helped too, that Spieker – on the mound in relief of starter Cade Ticknor – set up the first defensive play, before he even threw the first pitch. With Walon Coon and Dawson Evans at second and first as play picked up in the top of the second, they were coaxed into a steal attempt, Spieker worked with his infield to set up the 1-4-5 tagout of Coon for the inning's first out.
Spieker then settled in and struck out the rest of the side, eventually striking out 12 and allowing just one baserunner the rest of the night.
"After our suspended game, I kind of knew what I had to do on the mound ... just had to stay locked in mentally and luckily everything I was throwing was pretty much working," said Spieker. "Colby (Rich, at catcher) was doing a heckuva job behind the plate. When things are going like that you're bound for success."
Ticknor and Ethan Follmann would score on back-to-back pitches in the bottom of the second to draw the score to within one, at 4-3 Lenox still leading. It was a pitchers' duel between Spieker and Lenox starter Samson Adams until the fifth inning, when Spieker laced a two-run home run over the left field fence, about the same place he placed his first homer of the game, to give the Cougars a 5-4 lead, one they'd never lose.
Two insurance runs were added in the sixth when Jack Follmann drove in Ticknor, with Follmann later coming in on a wild throw into the outfield.
CAM had six hits on the night, with Colby Rich and Cade Ticknor each hitting a double and the Follmann brothers, Ethan and Jack, hitting singles. Spieker picked up his sixth win of the season on the mound.
The Cougars (25-2) host Lamoni, a 13-7 winner over Mount Ayr, on Saturday.