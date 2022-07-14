ATLANTIC – Atlantic will be searching for two new head coaches after their resignations were accepted at a school board meeting Wednesday.
Matt Smith has stepped down as boys' head soccer coach, while Joe Brummer has also resigned as baseball coach.
Smith was recently hired as a special education teacher with the West Central Valley School District in Stuart. He had been involved with youth soccer programs in Atlantic and was working hard at turning around the Trojan boys' soccer program's recent downward fortunes. Smith won just three games as head coach, as the Trojans struggled with inexperience both seasons.
Brummer had served as baseball coach for four seasons starting in 2019. His most successful year was 2021, when the Trojans went 12-15. Overall, his teams went 34-61.
Brummer will continue as head football coach and will be heading into his second season this fall.
Contract recommendations were approved for three coaches: Chase Roller as assistant wrestling coach, Michaelin Juhl as volunteer cheerleading coach, and Adam Roberts as volunteer archery coach.