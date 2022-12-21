WRESTLING
Greene County Quadrangular: CAM won three of the four contested matches in its dual with Saydel to pick up a 30-24 win over the Class 2A Eagles during a quadrangular Tuesday night in Jefferson.
Kegan Croghan (132), Brian South (160) and Owen Hoover (182) all won by pinfall, with only South’s match going into the second period.
The Cougars also dropped a 25-24 dual to Van Meter, with Tristan Becker (132), South and Gunner Namanny (285) all getting wins by pin to go 3-2 in contested matches. But the Bulldogs held a 2-1 advantage in forfeits to get the win on criteria. CAM also fell 42-12 to Greene County, with Becker getting a first-period pinfall win at 126.
BASKETBALL
Exira-EHK sweeps BV: Exira-EHK’s boys moved to 7-0 with a 72-55 win over Boyer Valley in their final Rolling Valley Conference game before the break Tuesday night.
Cash Emgarten had 20 points, Aiden Flathers 18 and Easton Nelson 16 to pace the attack, as they held off a hot three-point shooting attack in the first half. The Spartans led 48-38 at the end of the third quarter and pulled away in the fourth.
The Exira-EHK girls got back into the win column in the early game. Days after dropping a 57-43 game to Class 2A No. 4 Treynor, the Spartans came back to place five players in double figures, lead by 30 at halftime and cruise to a 71-31 win over the Bulldogs.
Jaelynn Petersen, starting to look like the next big scoring threat for the Spartans, had a team-high 21 points, while Quinn Grubbs had 11 and there were three – Shay Burmeister, Brylie Andersen and Harlee Fahn – with 10 each.
CAM boys beat CR-B: The CAM boys basketball team, after playing basically even with Coon Rapids-Bayard for three quarters, outscored their hosts 11-4 to pick up the 52-44 win Tuesday night in Coon Rapids.
The Cougar girls also won and it was more decisive: 56-31 over the Crusaders. Reese Snyder and Eva Steffesen each had had 17 points, with Snyder going 3-for-4 on three-point attempts.