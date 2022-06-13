ATLANTIC – Both the balls that Carter Pellett hit home runs off were what he described as “meatballs.”
The first meatball barely cleared the fence.
The second one, there was no doubt about that one.
Pellett, the Atlantic junior who is coming on as one of his class’ best all-around athletes, collected five RBIs on the night off the two home runs, one in each game, as it was just part of a 15-2, 12-3 sweep of Shenandoah Monday night at the Trojan baseball fields.
The first home run, the two-out shot that barely cleared the left field fence, gave the Trojans a 2-0 lead.
“It was a 3-2 count and the guy (Shenandoah starter Camden Lorimor) gave me an absolute meatball, a perfect pitch,” said Pellett. “I turned on it and honestly I didn’t think I had it until the left fielder stopped walking and I’m like, ‘Oh goodness, its over!’”
That was the first home run since possibly Little League – maybe eight to 10 years – since he hit a home run, at least by family recollection. He didn’t have to wait long for the second.
“That one he threw me another meatball and this one was a little faster so it came harder off the bat,” said Pellett. “That one went way over the fence.
“It feels really great to get two wins in a row and hopefully we get the win against (Council Bluffs) St. Albert,” he added.
Pellett’s first home run set up a nine-run second inning for the Trojans, with Easton O’Brien’s bases-clearing three-run double doing the most damage. The Trojans sent 15 batters to the plate as Jayden Proehl had three RBIs, while Jackson McLaren and Tanner O’Brien joined Pellett with two RBIs.
The other home run culminated an offensive evening for the Trojans, who had to rally from a 3-2 deficit in the fifth, with Tanner O’Brien using a three-run double to help change the momentum of the nightcap.
Seven runs scored, all with two out.
“It was a nice way to get us going. It was a nice cushion to put us under,” O’Brien said. “I saw the first pitch which was a fastball and I decided to hit it and it worked out for me.
“It was good for us. We were expecting to come in and win and we knew it was going to be tough because they’re scrappy, but we kept the bats rolling on them,” said O’Brien.
The Trojans had 24 hits in the doubleheader while Wyatt Redinbaugh got the Game 1 win, Garrett McLaren the nightcap victory in relief.
SOFTBALL SPLITS
Over on the softball diamond, Atlantic ended with a somewhat surprising split against Shenandoah.
The Trojans had four errors in the opener, and one of those contributed to the only run scored by the Fillies in a 1-0 victory by the visitors. The bats were also quiet as they were held to four hits.
Still, the Trojans had two runners in scoring position with two out in the bottom of the seventh, and a hit would likely have plated the winning runs. But a popup ended the threat.
The Trojans regrouped in the nightcap, as it was Madison Huddleson’s three-run double with one out in the fourth inning that turned a one-run lead into a rout and boosted the Trojans to the eventual 8-1 win.
Riley Wood got the win in the nightcap, not allowing a base runner after the fourth inning.