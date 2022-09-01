REDFIELD – To be honest, Stefi Beisswenger was more relaxed.
It was her and her Audubon teammates’ second meet of the season Thursday at the West Central Valley course in Redfield. And for her, it was more “relaxed” than two days earlier at Logan-Magnolia.
The Wheeler sophomore, ranked 14th in the new Iowa Track Coaches Association’s Class 1A girls rankings, finished second, coming in with a time of 21:53.
Beisswenger kept pace most of the way with meet champion Marie Dea, but eventually Dea pulled out the 21-second victory.
“Honestly, today was more relaxed,” she said. “I was more relaxed because it was my second meet and since that one (Logan-Magnolia, where she finished sixth) was my first meet, I was a little more stressed but today was a little bit more cooler and not hotter, so that was a good thing.”
Beisswenger knows she’s got a target on her back, as one of the top-finishing underclassmen at the Western Iowa Conference meet a year ago. She finished fifth at that meet and was one of 16 underclassmen who came in the top 20.
“I really hope I get back to state, but overall there’s a really good chance,” she said.
Beisswenger was one of three News-Telegraph area athletes who medaled by virtue of top-15 finishes at WCV’s Wildcat Invitational in Redfield. Exira-EHK senior Ella Petersen came in ninth with a time of 24:10, while CAM sophomore Lyndsey Chaney was 11th with a time of 25:15.
CAM was the lone team to have enough runners for a team score, having just enough – five runners – to come in seventh. Kuemper was the meet winner with 55 points, with Interstate 35 of Truro the meet runner up with 76.
BOYS RACE
Austin Rasmussen was the area’s lone medalist in the boys’ race. The Spartan freshman turned in a 14th-place finish with a time of 19:55.
CAM’s Gavin Clayton just missed out on a medal by 0.42 seconds, his time of 19:55.57 placing him 16th overall. Jonas LaCanne of Exira-EHK (21:27) and CAM’s Carson Cary (21:45) were 31st and 33rd, respectively.
CAM coach Joe Wollum said that this was his team’s second meet of the year, and was happy with improvement in times.
“Lyndsey Chaney walks away with a medal and Gavin Clayton breaks 20 and sets a PR, and was running on a sore foot,” said Wollum.
Exira-EHK head coach Kevin Brown said both of his teams had good showings.
“We had ninth place by Ella Petersen, and she competed very well. She moved up in the pack,” said Brown, also very happy with how Ruby VanderWal and Gracie Bartz ran. “On the boys’ side, we had Austin Rasmussen crack the top 15 to get a medal, and ran a real solid race.
“I’m real happy with how our 2-3-4 (LaCanne, Phil Reinhart (43rd) and Carter Wiemann (62nd)) competed, LaCanne with a 21:27 his first time out, Reinhart in the middle of a pack and Wiemann stepping up to the 5K from junior high. Just proud of those boys.”
Eli Deist (22:53) and Mason Steckler (22:55) were 41st and 42nd, respectively, for Audubon.
Doug Berg of Nodaway Valley won the meet with a time of 17:39.71. Kuemper Catholic made it a sweep of the meet titles, placing all five in the top 15 and scoring 39 points. Interstate 35 of Truro was the runner up.