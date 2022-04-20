COUNCIL BLUFFS – On a late night at Lewis Central High School, a meet that didn’t get over until after 10 p.m., the Trojans came away with a championship in the girls’ distance medley relay and had two other top-three finishes in the Titan Co-Ed Invitational, a 16-team meet.
The distance medley finished in 4:30.29. On that team were Madison Huddleson, Nicole Middents, Chloe Mullenix and Ava Rush.
Claire Pellett ran the 1500-meter run in 5:27.95 to place third. Fourths were by Rush in the 800-meter run (2:30.49) and the 4x400-meter relay at 4:20.87. The 4x800-meter relay was fifth in 10:59.12, while sixths were by Morgan Botos, who cleared 4’6” in the high jump, and the sprint medley relay with a time of 2:00.62.
The Trojan girls finished 10th with 36 points. Glenwood handily outdistanced Sioux City East to win the girls’ team title.
BOYS
Atlantic finished with 41 points to turn in a 10th-place time among 15 scoring teams.
The Trojans’ best event was in the 1600-meter run, where Drew Engler was third with a time of 4:51.24 and Alex Sonntag fourth at 4:53.69. There were a pair of top eight finishes also for the Trojans in the 3200-meter run, with Engler in at 10:31.79 in the 3200-meter run and Zane Berg placing seventh with a time of 11:02.22.
Carter Pellett was fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 54.64, while Jackson McLaren was sixth with a time of 16.61 in the 110-meter hurdles, an event where Colton Rasmussen finished eighth with a time of 17.06. Rasmussen was seventh in the high jump with a 5’8” best mark.
Four relays were within the top-eight: the 4x400-meter at 3:42.58 and the 4x800-meter at 8:55.97, both fourth; and the sprint medley (1:44.53) and distance medley relays (4:03.55), both eighth.