DENISON – Atlantic rebounded from a two-set deficit to come out on fire in the final two games, eventually downing Denison-Schleswig in five sets Tuesday night on the road.
The Trojans won 25-20, 22-25, 23-25, 25-15, 15-7 to improve to 4-4 in the Hawkeye Ten Conference. That record is on pace to be the Trojans’ first .500 season since 2010.
Atlantic (16-17 overall) will travel Thursday to Winterset for a non-conference matchup. The regular-season finale is Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Shenandoah, where Red Oak will also be.