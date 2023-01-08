ArmstrongsPinInFinals.jpg

Sue Fischer/Fischer Photography

Atlantic’s Jarrett Armstrong keeps the cover on as the referee registers his pinfall over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln’s Carlos Anrade in the 170-pound championship match at the Rollin Dyer Invitational Saturday, Jan. 7, at Atlantic High School.

 Sue Fischer/Fischer Photography

ATLANTIC – Jarrett Armstrong had him right where he wanted.

To reach Brian Rathjen, send correspondence to sports@ant-news.com or phone (712) 243-2624.

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags

Trending Food Videos