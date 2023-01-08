ATLANTIC – Jarrett Armstrong had him right where he wanted.
In the Rollin Dyer Invitational’s 170-pound championship match, the Atlantic senior used a takedown to take a 2-1 lead over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln’s Carlos Andrade. After giving up an escape, Armstrong began to turn the tide in his favor.
After appearing to monkey flip Andrade onto his back, Armstrong pulled out the “it was over just like that” ending and scored one of the biggest wins of his career – a championship at his home invitational Saturday afternoon.
The pin came in at the 5:35 mark, and boy, was he ever happy.
“I stayed in position through the whole match, and by the third period he was gassed tired, and I put him in position for the pin,” said Armstrong, who placed third a year ago. On the appearance of the monkey flip, Armstrong explained: “He tried to throw a cradle and I stomped my foot, popped my head out and caught him on his back.
“The last couple of years, I’ve been cut short every time and beaten by someone who’s always good, but this year was my year,” he continued.
So far, his senior season has been going well. He’s 17-8, but probably one of the best 17-8 wrestlers out there. After placing fourth at the Joe Fitch Invitational in Humboldt, and 21st at this Council Bluffs Classic, Armstrong is starting to shine.
“The year’s been going really good, facing some challenges and beating some good opponents,” said Armstrong, pausing to collect his thoughts. “Should be some good matches (at Council Bluffs Lewis Central and Carroll Kuemper). Last couple of years, I’ve learned I can’t hold back. I’m tired right now, but it’s because I went hard those six minutes and I got my win.”
Trojan coach Tim Duff said it was fun to see Armstrong get a win, and a signature one at that.
“That’s something neat for him and his family,” said Duff. “He’s a hard-working kid and doing a great job. Today he was more offensive ... and open up and score some takedowns, and that was the difference in his matches.”
Armstrong’s win was part of a pretty good day for the Trojans, who placed sixth overall. Four from the home team made it to the final four, and it was 1-2-3-4 for the quartet.
Besides Armstrong’s win, 220-pounder Miles Mundorf also reached the final, losing a hard-fought 4-2 match to Mason Koehler of Glenwood. Mundorf attempted several escapes, including one inside 15 seconds left in the match, but Koehler was able to keep control to get the win.
“It was a hard-fought match and we got ahead early, and the kid scored a late takedown ... and we got rode those final two minutes,” said Duff. “We’ve got to earn that escape point there.”
Aiden Smith (113) and Brenden Casey (182) each rebounded from semifinal losses to reach their respective third-place matches. Smith too third with a pinfall win over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln’s Aiden Watts, while Grand Island Senior’s Hudson Oliver took a 7-5 win over Casey in their bronze-medal match.
Also medaling were Evan Sorensen, fifth at 285 after also reaching the semifinals; Braxton Hass, sixth at 106; and eighth-place finishers Josh Hass (120), Tanner O’Brien (152) and Dante Hedrington (160).
All in all, it was a good day for the Trojans and a smile was brought to Duff’s face. He said the tournament gave his wrestlers some good things to work on, such as being better from the bottom position, something which decided a few matches in favor of the opponents.
“Quality field and up and down every weight had good wrestlers, with a number of state qualifiers and placewinners, and some really good matches all the way through,” he said. “It’s one of those tournaments where you had good matches back-to-back-to-back and it’s good for our kids had to push through those tough matches.
“I thought our effort was high,” said Duff, speaking of the solid field as well. “I thought the brackets were tough and we’ve got some film on kids we’ll see at districts and those are the matches that we’ve got to win ... if we’re going to move on.”
AHSTW, AUDUBON EFFORTS
AHSTW came in 13th and was paced by fourth-place finishes by Kayden Baxter (160) and Henry Lund (220).
Lund reached the semifinal before dropping a tough 7-2 decision to Mundorf, while Baxter was pinned by Yoan Camejo of Blair (Neb.) after giving up an early takedown in the second period. Both were pinned in their third-place matches.
Vikings coach Evan McCarthy thought his team responded well at times to tough matches, but not often enough.
“They’ve got to decide if they want to be tougher and better wrestlers,” he said. We had opportunities to score a few more points and get a few more wins, but we’ve got to decide if we want to compete at a high level, because pretty soon we’re going to have to otherwise our season is going to be over.”
Audubon sent just five wrestlers and came away with just one contested-match win, with 285-pounder Jerix Squires picking up a win in a consolation-round match.
Rollin Dyer Invitational
Saturday, Jan. 7, at Atlantic
Team scores: 1. Bondurant-Farrar 227.5, 2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 204, 3 (tie). Glenwood and Humboldt 138, 5. Blair (Neb.) 129, 6. Atlantic 128.5, 7. New Hampton/Turkey Valley 119.5, 8. Grand Island (Neb.) Senior 118, 9. Interstate 35 Truro 115.5, 10. Underwood 104, 11. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 92, 12. Greene County 87.5, 13. AHSTW 73, 14. Alta-Aurelia 29, 15. Red Oak 28, 16. Denison-Schleswig 21, 17. Audubon 4.
Championship matches
106: Hudson Loges (Bl) pinned Reid Foster (BF) 3:26. 113: Connor Fiser (BF) pinned Cyler Cirks (H) 3:55. 120: Vincent Mayberry (Glen) pinned Madden Kontos (GIS) 1:20. 126: Maximus Riggins (BF) dec. Jayden Gargano (H) 6-0. 132: Kale Petrsen (GC) dec. Gable Porter (U) 7-6. 138: McKinley Robbins (GC) dec. Blake Allen (U) 9-5. 145: Ty Koedam (SBL) won by medical forfeit over Nick Steinlage (I-35). 152: Maddox Nelson (U) dec. Ryan Steinlage 8-4. 160: Yoan Camejo (Bl) dec. Ty Gargano (H) 8-1. 170: Jarrett Armstrong (Atl) pinned Carlos Andrade (CBAL) 5:35. 182: Garrett McHugh (SBL) pinned Isaac Howe (NH/TV) 0:23. 195: CJ Carter (Glen) dec. Braden McShane (NH/TV) 7-1. 220: Mason Koehler (Glen) dec. Miles Mundorf (Atl) 4-2. 285: Zachary Pittman (Glen) dec. Trent Patton (Glen) 3-2.
Atlantic results
106 – Braxton Hass: First round – Hass pinned Riley Bishop (GIS) 3:39. Quarterfinal – Jaymeson VanderVelde (CBAL) dec. Hass 4-0. Consolation Round 2 – Hass pinned Landon Bruess (NH/TV) 1:25. Consolation semifinal – Jayce Cary (SBL) dec. Has 4-2. Fifth-place match – Gavyn Winters (GC) dec. Hass 7-3.
113 – Aiden Smith: First round – Smith pinned Jayden Shelton (U) 1:28. Quarterfinal – Smith pinned Jacob Harmeyer (GC) 0:41. Semifinal – Cyler Cirks (H) dec. Smith 9-7. Consolation semifinal – Smith tech. fall Aden Rieb (AA) 20-5. Third-place match – Smith pinned Aidan Watts (CBAL) 2:39.
120 – Josh Hass: First round – Matthew McCrea (B-F) pinned Hass 4:00. Consolation semifinal – Has dec. Michael Upper-Half (I-35) 8-5. Seventh-place match – Matthew McCrea (BF) pinned Hass 2:29.
126 – D’artangan Hansen: First round – Kyler Sandholm (RO) pinned Hansen 1:04. Consolation Round 1 – Kaden Harder (GIS) pinned Hansen 0:36.
132 – Jadyn Cox: First round – Kale Petersen (GC) pinned Cox 1:52. Consolation Round 1 – Brandon Era (RO) pinned Cox 1:07.
138 – Zach Brennecke: First round – Nolan Fellers (BF) pinned Brennecke 1:46. Consolation Round 1 – Brennecke pinned Tate Jarvis 3:00. Consolation Round 2 – Brennecke maj. dec. Tyson Osbahr (AHSTW) 16-3. Consolation Round 3 – Ayden McRoberts (SBL) pinned Brennecke 2:16.
145 – Tyson O’Brien: First round – Reese Fauble (Glen) maj. dec. O’Brien 18-7. Consolation Round 2 – O’Brien dec. Hayden Garlow (AA) 6-1. Consolation Round 3 – Zayn Feaster (H) pinned O’Brien 3:38.
152 – Tanner O’Brien: First round – Maddox Nelson (U) maj. dec. O’Brien 19-7. Consolation Round 2 – O’Brien pinned Dayden Moertl (AHSTW) 5:24. Consolation Round 3 – O’Brien won by medical forfeit over Tate Mayberry (Glen). Seventh-place match – Adam Baier (RO) dec. O’Brien 8-2.
160 – Dante Hedrington: Quarterfinal – Zayvion Ellington (SBL) won by injury default over Hedrington. Consolation Round 2 – Marcus Teed (BF) dec. Hedrington 5-1. Consolation Round 3 – Hedrington pinned Dayton Gusman (RO) 1:24. Seventh-place match – Bode Stanley (I-35) won by medical forfeit over Hedrington.
170 – Jarrett Armstrong: Quarterfinal – Armstrong pinned Derek Moore (SBL) 2:00. Semifinal – Armstrong pinned Landon Halverson (H) 1:45. Championship match – Armstrong pinned Carlos Anrade (CBAL) 5:35.
182 – Brenden Casey: Quarterfinal – Casey maj. dec. Trent Paxton (BF) 11-0. Semifinal – Isaac Howe (NH/TV) dec. Casey 6-5. Consolation Round 3 – Casey dec. Gaige Allen (H) 9-5. Third-place match – Hudson Oliver (GIS) dec. Casey 7-5.
195 – Cohen Bruce: Quarterfinal: Justyce Hostetler (GIS) pinned Bruce 3:04. Consolation Round 2 – Jim Rasmussen (Bl) won by medical forfeit over Bruce. Consolation Round 3 – Joseph Blotzer (AHSTW) won by medical forfeit over Bruce.
220 – Miles Mundorf: Quarterfinal – Mundorf pinned Mario Rangel (SBL) 1:41. Semifinal – Mundorf dec. Henry Lund (AHSTW) 7-2. Championship match – Mason Koehler (Glen) dec. Mundorf 4-2.
285 – Evan Sorensen: Quarterfinal – Sorensen pinned Sean Zimmerman (SBL) 1:20. Semifinal – Zachary Pittman (GIS) dec. Sorensen 4-2. Consolation Round 3 – Quinten Fulton (BF) pinned Sorensen 4:19. Fifth-place match – Sorensen pinned Seagan Packet-Trisdale (Bl) 0:42.
AHSTW results
106 – Chris Holmes: First round – Landon Bruess (NH/TV0 pinned Holmes 2:54. Consolation Round 1 – Braden Johnson (I-35) maj. dec. Holmes 14-4.
120 – Tucker Osbahr: First round – Michael Upp (I-35) dec. Osbahr 11-7. Consolation Round 2 – Osbahr pinned Jack Stanerson (Aud) 11-7. Consolation Round 3 – Matthew McCrea (BF) pinned Osbahr 1:01.
126 – Gatlin Gettler: First round – Gettler pinned Nash Larson (AA) 5:42. Quarterfinal – Jayden Gargano (H) pinned Gettler 0:50. Consolation Round 2 – Briten Maxwell (Glen) pinned Gettler 2:43. Consolation Round 3 – Kaden Harder (GIS) pinned Gettler 2:55.
132 – Eli Collins: First round – Collins pinned Kaiden Krajcek (DS) 5:49. Quarterfinal – Gable Porter (U) tech fall Collins 1:26. Consolation Round 2 – Tyson Brown (Bl) pinned Collins 0:38. Consolation Round 3 – Louis Vonnahme (I-35) maj. dec. Collins 9-1.
138 – Tyson Osbahr: First round – Ryker Booth (GIS) pinned Osbahr 4:37. Consolation Round 1 – Osbahr pinned Colin Hartl (Aud) 0:45. Consolation Round 2 – Zach Brennecke (Atlantic) maj. dec. Osbahr 16-3.
152 – Dayden Moertl: First round – Adam Baier (RO) maj. dec. Moertl 13-5. Consolation Round 1 – Moertl pinned Clay Perry (Aud) 1:21. Consolation Round 3 – Tanner O’Brien (Atl) pinned Moertl 5:24.
160 – Kayden Baxter: Quarterfinals – Baxter tech fall Karson Kovet (NH/TV) 2:58. Semifinal – Yoan Cameo (Bl) pinned Baxter 2:42. Consolation Round 3 – Baxter tech. fall Marcus Teed (BF) 3:22. Third-place match: Zayvion Ellington (SBL) pinned Baxter 3:57.
170 – Blake Akers: First round – Hayden Huen (U) dec Akers 7-2. Consolation Round 2 – Akers won by injury default over Olandereon 3:20. Colsation Round 3 – Kaden Sears (Bl) maj. dec. Akers 11-3.
182 – Kolby Weis: First round – Joel Murillo (DS) pinned Kolby Weiss 4:00. Consolation Round 2 – Weis pinned Brock Hamm (BL) 0:20. Consolation Round 3 – Gavin Connell (Glen) pinned Weis 1:22.
195 – Joseph Blotzer: First round – Brayton Gipple (BF) pinned Blotzer 2:50. Consolation Round 3 – Blotzer won by medical forfeit over Cohen Bruce (Atl). Seventh-place match – Blotzer dec. Jordan Von Tersch (DS) 5-1.
220 – Henry Lund: Quarterfinal – Lund pinned Angel Barajas (AA) 7-6. Semifinal – Miles Mundorf (Atl) dec. Lund 7-2. Consolation Round 3 – Lund pinned Warren Summers (CBAL) 3:06. Third-place match – Evan Foreman (I-35) pinned Lund 4:15.
285 – Sawyer Kiesel: First round – Kiesel pinned Peyton Echternach (RO) 0:48. Quarterfinal: Seagan Packet-Trisdale (Bl) pinned Kiesel 3:11. Consolation Round 2: Quinten Fulton (BF) pinned Kiesel 1:42. Consolation Round 3 – Kiesel dec. Kameran Josephson (NH/TV) 3-1. Seventh-place match – Kiesel pinned Kyle Caquelin (H) 2:31.
Audubon results
120 – Jack Stanerson: First round – Jonathon Ryan (CBAL) pinned Stanerson 1:22. Consolation Round 2 – Tucker Osbahr (AHSTW) pinned Stanerson 2:40.
138 – Colin Hartl: First round – McKinley Robbins (GC) pinned Hartl 0:22. Consolation Round 2 – Tyson Osbahr (AHSTW) pinned Hartl 0:45.
152 – Clay Perry: First round – Hunter Steffans (SBL) pinned Perry 0:48. Consolation Round 1 – Dayden Moertl pinned Perry 1:21.
160 – Carson Perdew: First round – Bode Stanley (I-35) pinned Perdew 0:32. Consolation Round 2 – Dayton Gusman (RO) pinned Perdew 1:38.
285 – Jerix Squires: First round – Quinten Fulton (BF) pinned Squires 0:12. Consolation Round 2 – Squires pinned Peyton Echternach (RO) 1:50. Consolation Round 3 – Kyle Caquelin (H) pinned Squires 0:26