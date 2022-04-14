ATLANTIC – The new enrollment figures used for classifying schools in Iowa high school sports has meant that Atlantic would be potentially bumped up a class in wrestling.
To keep the Trojans in Iowa Class 2A instead of being bumped up to the largest of the sport’s three classifications, Class 3A, a recommendation was made by Superintendent Steve Barber that the district not renew its shared wrestling agreement with the CAM School District.
School board members heard Barber’s recommendation during his report at a meeting Wednesday.
Atlantic is 91st insofar as enrollment with a BEDS (Basic Education Data Survey Enrollment) of 366, well within Class 2A in wrestling. When schools share sports, the two enrollments are added together. When added to CAM’s enrollment of 119, the combined program would bump to Class 3A.
In wrestling, the state’s largest 64 schools are Class 3A, most of which are metropolitan schools or in metropolitan conferences. The next 96 largest schools are Class 2A (Atlantic’s current classification), with the remainder in Class 1A.
In a memorandum to school board members, Barber stated, “As I look at our current enrollment in grades 6-8, our BEDS numbers will continue to be at this level, meaning that we would remain in this classification for a number of years. Personally, I think that these (metro) schools have a competitive advantage over our kids due to the number of students and how many wrestlers change location as wrestling is their No. 1 priority to their education.”
Barber added that Atlantic’s rivalry, not only in wrestling, exists mainly within the Hawkeye Ten Conference, where eight of the conference’s 11 schools are in Class 2A in wrestling.
By severing the relationship with CAM, said Barber, that district’s 119 BEDS number would not be counted, allowing Atlantic to remain in Class 2A.
“After a lot of conversation with (activities director Andrew) Mitchell and (wrestling coach Tim) Duff, we truly believe the best decision for our student athletes and the wrestling program is to not share with CAM in wrestling,” Barber wrote. “This relationship has been good and this is a difficult decision, but I will not be recommending that we share wrestling next year with CAM.”
Barber added that he and others involved have spoken with CAM’s officials about the situation and explained they will assist in the transition. He said Atlantic is still interested in partnering with CAM in other sports it has sharing agreements with, including girls’ wrestling and soccer, “where our partnership does not put Atlantic in a competitive disadvantage.”
No decision was made on the recommendation at the meeting. Other sharing agreements – girls’ soccer, swimming and girls’ wrestling – are expected to be acted on at the board’s next meeting May 11.