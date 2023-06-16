CEDAR FALLS – Athletes from Audubon, CAM and Exira-EHK were part of more than 120 teams statewide that participated at the Scholastic Clay Target Program State Trap Shooting Championship last week in Cedar Falls.
The event was at the Iowa State Trapshooting Homegrounds north of Cedar Falls, taking place June 6-11.
Audubon competed as part of the Carroll County Shooting Sports team. Kali Irlmeier finished with an area-best 179 out of 200 possible points, including a perfect 25-point roun. Other competitors were Logan Thygesen (171), Daniel Tessman (167) and Brayden Sporrer (147).
For CAM, Tyler Buboltz had a 193, with four perfect rounds of 25 and three more with a 24, just one short of perfection. Tristan Williamson finished with a 188, and others rounding out the top five were Creighton Kinzie (186), and Brett Dreager and Dylen Dreager (each with 184).
Exira-EHK was led by Jaxsen Carlile, who fired a 155, including a best-round of 23. Jaici Carlile had a 142 and Gracie Olsen rounded out things with a 131.
More than 3,000 athletes from fourth grade through high school shot nearly 780,000 clay targets for the week. Athletes competed in three different competitions: singles trap, doubles trap, and handicap trap. Ankeny Centennial Jaguars were the top varsity squad in singles and doubles, while the Wilton Trap Team were varsity squad champions in handicap trap. Individual honors are also awarded by age group for each discipline.
The All-State team for singles trap is determined by the combination of the athlete’s league score and the Championship Event Score.