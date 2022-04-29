DES MOINES – On a cold, wet morning at Drake Stadium, CAM senior Mallory Behnken came in 22nd in one of her specialties, the discus throw.
She finished with a best throw of 104’10”, placing her 22nd in the field of 23 contestants. (One entrant did not throw.)
Behnken was among the athletes who qualified in five events total from News-Telegraph area schools, three of which had competed either Thursday or Friday. In other events so far:
Girls high jump:
- ACGC’s Chloe Largent cleared 5’2” as her best height on a nice afternoon Thursday to place 18th.
Boys’ 100-meter dash:
- ACGC’s Austin Kunkle finished 27th in a preliminary heat Friday morning with a time of 11.61 seconds. The cutoff time for the final field of eight was 11.24.
4x100-METER RELAYS
Saturday will bring two area 4x100-meter relay entries, one each in boys and girls. The Riverside girls’ will be in the seventh (of 12) heats, with Izzy Bluml, Lydia Erickson, Emma Gordon and Veronica Andrusyshyn. ACGC’s boys are in the first heat, with Brock Littler, Charlie Crawford, Cayden Jensen and Kunkle competing.
The girls’ preliminary heats are scheduled for 10:15 a.m., with the boys following at 10:27 a.m. Finals are 3:57 p.m. for the girls, 4:02 p.m. for the boys.