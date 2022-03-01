Adel’s Julie Goodrich, KeAnna Levy of Waterloo West and MOC-Floyd Valley’s Alexis Conaway are the 2022 inductees into the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s Basketball Hall of Fame. This year’s hall of fame class will be inducted at halftime of the Class 1A championship on Saturday, March 5.
Goodrich was a six-on-six standout at Adel from 1970-74. She was a two-year starter on two Adel teams that were back-to-back state runners-up in 1973 and 74. She averaged 30.8 points as a junior. As a senior, she poured in 33.5 points a game and at the state tournament she shot 61 percent from the field while earning all-state honors.
Goodrich went on to play basketball at Iowa State and was the among the first group of women to receive athletic scholarships at the school. She was a team co-captain with the Cyclones and Iowa State compiled a 51-28 record during her tenure with the basketball team.
Levy starred at Waterloo West from 1999-2003. Levy was a three-time all-state selection and finished her career with 1,443 points. She played on two Wahawk teams that reached the state tournament and was an all-tournament selection for the Wahawks when they placed second at the 2002 state tournament.
Levy played collegiate basketball at the University of California. She was a starter as a senior, averaging 7.3 points and four rebounds. She helped the Bears reach two NCAA Tournaments.
Conaway enjoyed a stellar career at MOC-Floyd Valley from 2010-though-2014. She led the Lady Dutch to three state tournament appearances and was a member of three all-tournament teams. Her senior season she averaged 21.7 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.8 blocks a contest in helping MOC-Floyd Valley to the Class 3A state champion, where she was captain of the all-tournament team and set a then-state tournament five-player record when she scored 46 points in the team’s state semifinal victory. She culminated the season by being named the 2014 recipient of Miss Iowa Basketball. Conaway was a three-time first team all-state selection and finished her career with 1,901 points, 775 rebounds, 295 assists, 452 steals and 229 blocked shots while shooting 60.8 percent from the field for her caeer as MOC-Floyd Valley compiled a record of 102-5 during her four seasons.
Conaway was also an elite volleyball player and went on to Iowa State to play volleyball for the Cyclones.