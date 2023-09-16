AVOCA – Underwood was able to keep AHSTW’s top rushing threat, Luke Sternberg in check almost all night in this Iowa Class 1A top-10 showdown.
Coming into the game with 339 total yards, including 315 on the ground, for an average of 113 yards per game, the Eagles held the junior running back to 32 rushing yards on nine carries in the first half.
Although quarterback Camden Soukop picked up the slack, it wasn’t enough as the sixth-ranked Vikings fell for the first time this year, 28-12, to the ninth-rated Eagles on the Vikings’ homecoming night.
“Underwood’s really good, and I thought we did a great job of playing with them for awhile,” said coach G.G. Harris. “I think we did a lot of great things on offense and defense, and defensively I thought we held them to what we wanted to, but too many long drives that made them really comfortable.”
The Eagles were held to a pair of missed field goals in the second half, but it was Mason Boothby’s pick-six with 1:27 left in the third that helped create too much distance between the Eagles and Vikings.
The Vikings had opened the second half with a nice scoring drive, ending with Soukop’s 2-yard scoring strike to Gavin Newcomb. Soukop had hit Kayden Baxter for a 13-yard reception to open the scoring in the first quarter before the Eagles got a pair of Maddux Nelson touchdowns and a Graham Jensen 3-yard run after a Vikings turnover.
The Vikings moved the ball well, but Jensen said turnovers hurt.
It was AHSTW’s second loss in a row, after a 21-14 overtime loss to Carroll Kuemper Catholic. Next week is Senior Night for the Vikings (2-2, 0-1 Iowa Class 1A District 8) as they host fourth-ranked Treynor.