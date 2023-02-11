State Acres for Wildlife Enhancement (SAFE) is a nationwide Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) practice within the continuous sign-up administered by the Farm Service Agency (FSA). The SAFE initiative allows public and private organizations and state and federal agencies to propose areas where new CRP acreage is essential to benefit endangered, threatened or high priority fish and wildlife species.
top story
OUTDOOR NEWS: Harsh winter in northern Iowa a reminder habitat is critical for wildlife survival
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- On The Docket: Atlantic Man Arrested on Drug Charges
- PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Say it loud and proud – they're Hawkeye Ten Conference champions
- IOWA POST-SEASON BOYS' BASKETBALL: Class 1A, 2A pairings announced for boys' basketball
- OUTDOOR NEWS: Iowa DNR Fishing Report
- PREP BASKETBALL: A quickie glance at conference races
- Area Police Reports
- News-Telegraph earns five INA second-place awards
- PREP BASKETBALL: Trojan girls' set up showdown with Harlan; boys fall to D-S
- PREP BASKETBALL: Atlantic girls get share of conference title
- IOWA CLASS 1A REGIONAL BASKETBALL: Four area teams take the floor for regional first-rounds
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.