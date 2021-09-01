090221-nt-atlanticcc02.jpg

Mike Oeffner/Harlan Newspapers

Atlantic’s Ava Rush puts distance between her and Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley (background) at the Shenandoah Invitational Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Shenandoah. The Trojan junior won the meet, her first race of the season.

 Mike Oeffner/Harlan Newspapers

It’s been quite a week for Ava Rush, the busy two-sport Atlantic athlete who shined on both the volleyball court and the cross country course.

As of mid-week, the Trojan junior is the state’s top libero in all classes in volleyball, leading the way with 112 digs. Her efforts were instrumental in claiming a four-set season-opening win over Des Moines Roosevelt (a team that was ranked in Class 5A to open the season), before a team title Saturday at AHSTW, with two wins over Riverside, then wins over East Mills, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson and the host Lady Vikes.

She understudied Mia Trotter a year ago and apparently learned a lot.

Because she was with the volleyball team Saturday, she didn’t run at the Glenwood Invitational. But she made up for it with a resounding win at Shenandoah, a meet the Trojans entered at the last minute.

In her first run of the season, Rush ran a 20:08.44 to claim the individual title, and eventually help her team to a runner-up finish. Rush won convincingly, with a 19-second victory over Mayson Hartley, who was ranked in the top 5 in Class 2A to open the season.

Rush is the first Atlantic News-Telegraph Athlete Of the Week for the fall 2021 season. Congratulations!

To reach Brian Rathjen, send correspondence to sports@ant-news.com or phone (712) 243-2624.

Trending Food Videos