It’s been quite a week for Ava Rush, the busy two-sport Atlantic athlete who shined on both the volleyball court and the cross country course.
As of mid-week, the Trojan junior is the state’s top libero in all classes in volleyball, leading the way with 112 digs. Her efforts were instrumental in claiming a four-set season-opening win over Des Moines Roosevelt (a team that was ranked in Class 5A to open the season), before a team title Saturday at AHSTW, with two wins over Riverside, then wins over East Mills, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson and the host Lady Vikes.
She understudied Mia Trotter a year ago and apparently learned a lot.
Because she was with the volleyball team Saturday, she didn’t run at the Glenwood Invitational. But she made up for it with a resounding win at Shenandoah, a meet the Trojans entered at the last minute.
In her first run of the season, Rush ran a 20:08.44 to claim the individual title, and eventually help her team to a runner-up finish. Rush won convincingly, with a 19-second victory over Mayson Hartley, who was ranked in the top 5 in Class 2A to open the season.
Rush is the first Atlantic News-Telegraph Athlete Of the Week for the fall 2021 season. Congratulations!