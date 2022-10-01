TRURO – On a last second field goal, the ACGC Chargers picked up their fifth win of the 2022 campaign 23-20 against the Roadrunners of Interstate 35 High School.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Chargers took possession of the ball at their own 44 yard-line. ACGC quarterback Brock Littler worked the ball to the I-35 44 yard-line, when he rumbled down the sideline for a touchdown at the 9:08 mark in the second quarter. Littler attempted a 2-point conversion, which failed.
The Roadrunners worked their way down to the Charger 22 yard-line on the next drive but fumbled the ball at the ACGC 30 yard-line, where the drive stopped.
ACGC went four-and-out on the next series. I-35 started the next drive at their own 30 yard-line, working their way down to the Charger 35 yard-line, where ACGC defensive lineman Blake Newby forced a turnover on downs with a quarterback sack at the Charger 42 yard-line. The Chargers worked their way down to their own 37 yard-line to close the half.
Coming out of the half-time break, the Roadrunners took possession of the ball at their own 37 yard-line. I-35 broke off a big run to the Charger 35 yard-line, then blasted their way into the end zone with 10:53 remaining in the third quarter to take a 7-6 lead.
Littler returned the ball to the Charger 25 yard-line on the kickoff. ACGC got some help from a facemask call against I-35, moving the ball to their own 45 yard-line. Senior running back Ben Marsh took the ball to the mid-field stripe, then a combination of Littler and sophomore fullback Ben Franzeen worked the ball down to the Roadrunner 1 yard-line. Littler then broke the goal line to put the Chargers up 14-7 with 5:17 remaining in the third quarter.
I-35’s next series moved a total of a yard, before they were forced to punt.
ACGC then took a fair catch at the Charger 33 yard-line. Franzeen and Littler worked the ball down to the Roadrunner 45 yard-line, when senior running back Austin Kunkle blasted down the sideline for a touchdown with 15 seconds remaining in the third quarter. The Charger 2-point conversion attempt was called dead on two penalties, a hold and an unsportsmanlike conduct call, against ACGC.
The two penalties were assessed on the kickoff, giving I-35 excellent field position at the Charger 21 yard-line. ACGC was then assessed a facemask penalty, which put the Roadrunners on the Charger 6 yard-line. I-35 then ran the ball into the endzone early in the fourth quarter, closing the deficit to 13-20.
Littler returned the ball to the Charger 44 yard-line. Franzeen and Littler worked the ball down the field before they were forced to punt, pinning the Roadrunners deep in their own territory.
I-35 went four-and-out on the ensuing series and was forced to punt, giving the Chargers excellent field position at the Roadrunner 48 yard-line. The Chargers looked to be going four-and-out, when the Chargers attempted some trickery with a fake punt by sophomore punter Michael Fuller. However, the Chargers were assessed a penalty for an illegal man down field, which ended the drive and forced a punt.
The Roadrunners started with excellent field position on the Charger 48 yard-line. They were able to work their way down to the Charger 5 yard-line but were then forced back to the ACGC six yard-line on the next play. Then the Roadrunners were able to break the goal line, tying the game with 3:38 remaining in the game.
Fuller returned the ensuing kickoff to the Charger 31 yard-line. ACGC worked their way a couple yards, when Littler threw his longest pass of the season to Marsh on the Roadrunner 23 yard-line. Franzeen picked up a couple yards on the next play, then a pitch play from Littler to Kunkle picked up a 1st and goal on the I-35 9 yard-line. Littler was able to move the ball to the Roadrunner 3 yard-line, when the Chargers were forced to kick a field goal to take a 23-20 lead.
On the final kickoff, I-35 took possession on their own 44 yard-line, moving the ball ahead to the midfield stripe, when the game ended on a Roadrunner fumble.
After the game, Charger head coach Cody Matthewson was proud of his players in an emotional game.
“They (the Roadrunners) were tough, they were tenacious, we knew it was going to be a dogfight,” he said. “That’s what we talked about; it was going to be a fistfight in a phone booth. We’ve got to be more disciplined. We played ourselves into a game. They took away a lot of things for us. Coach (Mike) Stuart over there and I-35, that’s a very prideful and very proud football program and community. I tip my cap off to them and the things they did to disrupt and keep us frustrated.”
Matthewson said the biggest goal for next week’s match-up with Guthrie County rival Panorama is getting healthy.
“We’ve got to get healthy,” he said. “We’ll watch film over the weekend. We’ll probably enjoy this one for the next day, then we’ll watch it and move on. We’ve got to go there (Panorama) and they’re going to be ready for a dogfight. You’ve got to throw the records out the door because it’s a rivalry game and it’s 365 days bragging rights and both teams will be playing like it.”
The Chargers (5-1, 3-0) will make the trip down Iowa Highway 44 to Panora next Friday night to face the Panthers of Panorama (1-5, 0-3 District 7). Panorama dropped their game at West Central Valley 49-14 Friday night.