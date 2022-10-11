Griswold’s Nicklaus honored by IHSADA
The Iowa High School Athletic Director Association has named Troy Nicklaus of Griswold its southwest district middle school Athletic Director of the Year.
Nicklaus was selected by nominations from his colleagues.
He will now be eligible to be selected as the Iowa Middle School Athletic Director of the Year.
Griswold gets
Week 9 game
Griswold will conclude its regular season with a second-straight home game on Friday, Oct. 21, and a date against Siouxland Christian of Sioux City.
The Eagles are 1-6 on the season but, save for a win over River Valley a week ago, have also had their share of struggles this season. Siouxland Christian also have a respectable loss to Ar-We-Va, which recently announced it was ending its season early due to injuries and lack of athletes.
BC Moore ranked Griswold (57) ahead of Siouxland Christian (64) in its Week 7 rankings.
Riverside moves on at
WIC volleyball tournament
Riverside – on the strength of 26 assists by Ayla Richardson and six or more kills by Veronica Andrusyshyn, Elyssa Amdor and Sophia Taylor – won its first round of the Western Iowa Conference volleyball tournament Monday at Oakland.
The Lady Dawgs, which were seeded third going into the tournament, advanced to play No. 3 Underwood in Tuesday’s semifinals at Iowa Western Community College, Council Bluffs. The other half of the bracket has No. 1 Treynor facing fourth-seeded Missouri Valley.
Third-place and championship matches are Thursday back at IWCC.
Meantime, consolation-round matches will be played, round-robin style, for the five remaining WIC teams. Each team gets at least three games, best-of-three, and are as follows:
5 p.m.: Tri-Center vs. IKM-Manning; Logan-Magnolia vs. AHSTW.
6 p.m.: Tri-Center vs. AHSTW; Audubon vs. IKM-Manning.
7 p.m.: Tri-Center vs. Audubon; Logan-Magnolia vs. IKM-Manning.
8: p.m.: Tri-Center vs. Logan-Magnolia; Audubon vs. AHSTW.