Iowa Track Coaches

Association

CLASS 1A

Boys: 1. ACGC, 2. Ogden, 3. Iowa City Regina, 4. Woodbine, 5. Bellevue, 6. Fort Dodge St. Edmond, 7. Cascade, 8. Council Bluffs St. Albert, 9. East Marshall, 10. Mason City Newman, 11. Maquoketa Valley, 12. Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran, 13. Earlham, 14. Madrid, 15. Central Decatur, 16. Clayton Ridge, 17. Hudson, 18. North Mahaska, 19. IKM-Manning, 20. Collins-Maxwell.

Girls: 1. South Winneshiek, 2. Sibley Ocheyedan, 3. Logan-Magnolia, 4. Fort Dodge St. Edmond, 5. Woodbine, 6. ACGC, 7. Earlham, 8. North Linn, 9. Hudson, 10. Iowa City Regina, 11. North Tama, 12. Wapsie Valley, 13. Pekin, 14. Central Decatur, 15. Central Elkader, 16. Martensdale-St. Marys, 17. West Fork, 18. Sioux Central, 19. South Hardin, 20. Council Bluffs St. Albert.

CLASS 2A

Boys: 1. Tipton, 2. Des Moines Christian, 3. Waukon, 4. Okoboji Milford, 5. Oelwein, 6. Danville-New London, 7. Grundy Center, 8. Mid-Prairie, 9. Monticello, 10. Denver, 11. Anamosa, 12. New Hampton, 13. Hull Western Christian, 14. Orange City Unity Christian, 15. Jesup, 16. Spirit Lake, 17. George-Little Rock/Central Lyon, 18. Northeast, 19. Chariton, 20. Williamsburg.

Girls: 1. Denver, 2. Mid-Prairie, 3. Monticello, 4. Tipton, 5. Van Meter, 6. Jesup, 7. Williamsburg, 8. Clarinda, 9. Dyersville Beckman, 10. Cherokee, 11. Des Moines Christian, 12. Roland-Story, 13. Albia, 14. Orange City Unity Christian, 15. Cresco Crestwood, 16. Union LaPorte City, 17. Sumner-Fredericksburg, 18. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 19. Okoboji Milford, 20. Davis County.

CLASS 3A

Boys: 1. Marion. 2. North Polk. 3. Pella. 4. Western Dubuque, 5. Glenwood, 6. Carlisle, 7. Council Bluffs Lewis Central, 8. Mount Vernon-Lisbon, 9. MOC-Floyd Valley, 10. ADM, 11. Clear Creek Amana, 12. Sioux Center, 13. Washington, 14. Solon, 15. Clear Lake, 16. Gilbert, 17. Decorah, 18. Nevada, 19. Algona, 20. Waverly-Shell Rock.

Girls: 1. Solon, 2. Mount Vernon-Lisbon, 3. Ballard, 4. Glenwood, 5. Pella, 6. Gilbert, 7. North Polk, 8. MOC-Floyd Valley, 9. Spencer, 10. Carlisle, 11. Clear Creek Amana, 12. Sioux City Heelan, 13. Atlantic, 14. Clear Lake, 15. Washington, 16. Dubuque Wahlert, 17. ADM, 18. Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR, 19. Harlan, 20. Fort Madison.

CLASS 4A

Boys: 1. West Des Moines Dowling, 2. Iowa City High, 3. Norwalk, 4. Johnston, 5. Cedar Falls, 6. Pleasant Valley, 7. Dallas Center-Grimes, 8. Ankeny, 9. Dubuque Hempstead, 10. Waukee Northwest, 11. Urbandale, 12. Des Moines Roosevelt, 13. West Des Moines Valley, 14. Sioux City North, 15. Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 16. Iowa City West, 17. Southeast Polk, 18. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 19. Ankeny Centennial, 20. Iowa City Liberty.

Girls: 1. Dubuque Hempstead. 2. Pleasant Valley. 3. Johnston. 4. West Des Moines Valley, 5. Ankeny Centennial, 6. Des Moines Roosevelt, 7. Ankeny, 8. West Des Moines Dowling, 9. Ames, 10. Dubuque Senior, 11. Waukee, 12. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 13. Dallas Center-Grimes, 14. Iowa City High, 15. Linn-Mar, 16. Southeast Polk, 17. Indianola, 18. Urbandale, 19. Iowa City Liberty, 20. Waukee Northwest.

