Just three teams are left in the Iowa football playoffs, and the games just got bigger.
Two of those teams will be playing opponents for the first time ever, and both on the road: Audubon taking on Montezuma, and ACGC traveling to Rockwell City to battle South Central Calhoun.
CAM, the No. 1 team all season in eight-man, will face a familiar foe at home: Fremont-Mills, a team they beat rather handily in the first game of the season. But it’s the playoffs now, and much more is at stake.
All three games are at 7 p.m. Friday night. Below are previews of each game:
EIGHT-MAN
Audubon (8-1) vs. Montezuma (10-0): The second-ranked Braves averted being major upset victims with a late charge to push past New London 36-34 in a round of 32 game. Audubon, the No. 6 team in the final Associated Press poll, was likewise challenged early and also trailed, before rallying and pulling away from Stanton-Essex, 55-20.
The Wheelers have three wins over teams that made the round of 32, including a 63-20 win over Fremont-Mills, which is a round of 16 team; they also beat Exira-EHK and Southeast Warren, both which ended with 5-4 records. Montezuma’s 45-24 win over Baxter and 41-12 victory over Southeast Warren are their key wins.
In the win over Stanton-Essex, Gavin Smith had a stellar night, piling up 364 total yards including 34 rushes for 259 yards and five touchdowns and 105 passing yards. The Wheeler defense gave up 293 yards but did come up with three sacks and an interception in the end.
For Montezuma, if you thought CAM’s Lane Spieker was phenomenal, wait until you get a load of Eddie Burgess. The Braves’ senior has had an outstanding career for the team from the South Iowa Cedar League, with 3,379 total yards and 57 touchdowns, those coming all three ways – 1,965 passing (27 TDs against just two interceptions), 1,206 rushing (25 touchdowns, including a long of 77 yards) and 207 receiving (5 TDs, with a long of 61 yards). Burgess has plenty of help, with Connor Van Zee’s 630 total yards (221 rushing and 409 receiving, and nine TDs), and top receivers including Masin Shearer (593 yards, 8 TDs) and Owen Cook (566 yards, 6 TDs).
Defensively, the Braves have 38 tackles for losses, including 9.5 from Martavious Knox, and have forced 26 turnovers, including 11 from – guess who? – Burgess.
Despite the dominant statistics, most of the Braves’ games have seen them give up points, an average of 20 per contest. The Wheelers have been more stingy defensively but give up 21.7 points, but remove a 58-42 loss to CAM from the equation, that total falls to 17.3 points given up. Look for a shootout here.
Fremont-Mills (6-3) vs. CAM (9-0): Pod 4, favoring southwest Iowa with one team favoring the northwest, is among the toughest in the state, with the top-ranked Cougars, No. 8 Lenox and 10th-ranked Newell-Fonda among the teams. The Cougars’ upcoming opponent, Fremont-Mills, was getting votes.
It’s CAM’s second rematch of the post-season, after having downed East Mills a week ago, 66-0. Fremont-Mills beat Baxter, 68-38, in a contest that was competitive in the first half before the Knights pulled away. CAM’s best win is over Audubon, 58-42, while many of F-M’s wins have been competitive, the best perhaps being the 64-36 win over Stanton-Essex.
The two teams met in the first game of the year, itself a rematch of last year’s quarterfinal game that saw the Knights upend the Cougars and eventually reach the state championship game. In the more recent game from Aug. 27, after yielding a first-quarter touchdown it was all Cougars, with Lane Spieker rushing for 329 yards and five touchdowns in a 44-6 win. Knights quarterback Jake Malcom was held to 97 total yards, including 66 rushing and scored the team’s lone touchdown.
Spieker went on to an outstanding season, with 3,016 total yards – 57 receiving, 2,228 rushing and 731 passing and 61 total touchdowns – to become the heart and soul of the Cougars. Cade Ticknor (306 yards rushing, 5 TDs) and on receiving Colby Rich (278 yards, 5 TDs) and Joe Kauffman (251 yards, 4 TDs) have provided welcome support.
Malcom hasn’t done too badly for himself for the Knights, what with 1,282 total yards (851 passing, 431 rushing) and 26 TDs, but he’s gotten help from Braxton Blackburn (1,006 yards rushing, 13 TDs) and Payten VanHouten (641 yards rushing, 11 TDs). The Knights have recorded 18 quarterback sacks and have 24 takeaways, four returned for touchdowns.
It’ll be either Newell-Fonda or Lenox in the quarterfinal for the winner, with CAM hosting if they win.
CLASS 1A
ACGC (8-1) at South Central Calhoun (8-1): The Titans defeated Emmetsburg 34-13, while the Chargers put the wraps on South Hardin’s season with a 40-22 victory. Despite the Chargers being ranked – eighth in the final Associated Press poll – and the Titans getting votes, it is SCC that, by virtue of being a district champion and higher point differential (12.6 for SCC vs. 10.2 for ACGC) they get to host.
The signature win of the year for SCC appears to be a 41-7 win over Woodward-Granger, a team that also reached the “round of 16” in Class 1A. The Chargers’ best win came the first week of the season, a 29-27 win over Greene County, a team that ended the season ranked fifth in Iowa Class 2A, and is also a “round of 16” participant.
This could be one of the closer “round of 16” contests in Class 1A. The Titans, can and will pass, much more than the nearly run-exclusive Chargers, but they run the ball about two-thirds of the time. Blake McAlister is the key rusher, with 106 carries for 702 yards and 10 touchdowns; the No. 2 option is Kevin King with 401 yards and six TDs. Quarterback Gavin Batta is 48-of-84 for 789 yards and 10 touchdowns against just one interception.
Defensively, McAlister has a 32-yard pick six among his team’s 10 total interceptions; they also have 12 fumble recoveries and 67 tackles for losses, a total that also includes 16 quarterback sacks.
ACGC continued what’s been a historic season – a school-best 8-1 and District 7 runner-up finish – and is playing the final week of October for the first time ever after their victory over South Hardin. All of the Chargers’ 51 plays against the Hawks were for rushes, with Gavin Cornelison picking up an average of 9 yards per carry on his 37 carries – do the multiplication, that’s 333 yards – and six touchdowns. The Chargers also recovered a pair of Hawks fumbles and held them to 207 total yards, including 1-of-9 passing for 1 hard-earned yard.
The winner plays either Woodward-Granger or Van Meter in the quarterfinal.