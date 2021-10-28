Atlantic, IA (50022)

Today

Rain. Becoming windy in the afternoon. High 49F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 42F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.