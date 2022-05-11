BOYS

PRELIMINARY SUBSTATE

Note: All games are 10 a.m. Friday, May 13, unless otherwise noted.

CLASS 1A

Carroll Kuemper Catholic at Atlantic

North Polk at Grinnell

Marion at Camanche

Waverly-Shell Rock at Clear Lake

Mount Pleasant at Fairfield Maharishi (9 a.m. today)

Oskaloosa at Pella Christian

Shenandoah at Glenwood

Spirit Lake/Okoboji at Estherville Lincoln Central

CLASS 2A

Waukee at Council Bluffs Lewis Central

Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Mason City (12:30 p.m.)

Burlington at Ottumwa

Cedar Rapids Washington at Bettendorf

Fort Dodge at West Des MOines Dowling

North Scott at Dubuque, Senior (3 p.m.)

Sioux City East at Johnston

Urbandale at Ames

GIRLS

CLASS 1A – Region 2

Saturday, May 14

Note: Quarterfinals 9 a.m., with winners at 1 p.m. at same site.

At LeMars: Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Spirit Lake; Sioux City Heelan vs. LeMars.

At Spencer: Storm Lake vs. Spencer; Cherokee vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central.

At Atlantic: Harlan vs. Atlantic; Creston vs. Carroll Kuemper Catholic.

At Knoxville: Knoxville vs. Newton; Clarke vs. Chariton.

Regional finals

Tuesday, May 17, 1 p.m.

LeMars-Spencer site winners at Spencer

Atlantic-Knoxville site winners at Saydel.

State Tournament – First Round

Saturday, May 21, 9 a.m.

Regional winners at Denison-Schleswig High School, Denison.

GIRLS

CLASS 1A – Region 3

Saturday, May 14

Note: Quarterfinals 9 a.m., with winners at 1 p.m. at same site.

At Xavier High School, Cedar Rapids: Independence vs. Marion; Maquoketa vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier.

At Camanche: Dubuque Wahlert vs. Central DeWitt; Mount Vernon vs. Camanche.

At Red Oak: Council Bluffs Lewis Central vs. Southwest Valley; Glenwood vs. Red Oak.

At Shenandoah: Council Bluffs St. Albert vs. Shenandoah; Audubon vs. Clarinda.

Regional finals

Tuesday, May 17, 1 p.m.

Xavier-Camanche site winners at Cedar Rapids.

Red Oak-Shenandoah site winners at Shenandoah.

State Tournament – First Round

Saturday, May 21, 9 a.m.

Regional winners at Saydel High School, Des Moines.

Trending Food Videos