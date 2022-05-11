BOYS
PRELIMINARY SUBSTATE
Note: All games are 10 a.m. Friday, May 13, unless otherwise noted.
CLASS 1A
Carroll Kuemper Catholic at Atlantic
North Polk at Grinnell
Marion at Camanche
Waverly-Shell Rock at Clear Lake
Mount Pleasant at Fairfield Maharishi (9 a.m. today)
Oskaloosa at Pella Christian
Shenandoah at Glenwood
Spirit Lake/Okoboji at Estherville Lincoln Central
CLASS 2A
Waukee at Council Bluffs Lewis Central
Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Mason City (12:30 p.m.)
Burlington at Ottumwa
Cedar Rapids Washington at Bettendorf
Fort Dodge at West Des MOines Dowling
North Scott at Dubuque, Senior (3 p.m.)
Sioux City East at Johnston
Urbandale at Ames
GIRLS
CLASS 1A – Region 2
Saturday, May 14
Note: Quarterfinals 9 a.m., with winners at 1 p.m. at same site.
At LeMars: Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Spirit Lake; Sioux City Heelan vs. LeMars.
At Spencer: Storm Lake vs. Spencer; Cherokee vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central.
At Atlantic: Harlan vs. Atlantic; Creston vs. Carroll Kuemper Catholic.
At Knoxville: Knoxville vs. Newton; Clarke vs. Chariton.
Regional finals
Tuesday, May 17, 1 p.m.
LeMars-Spencer site winners at Spencer
Atlantic-Knoxville site winners at Saydel.
State Tournament – First Round
Saturday, May 21, 9 a.m.
Regional winners at Denison-Schleswig High School, Denison.
GIRLS
CLASS 1A – Region 3
Saturday, May 14
Note: Quarterfinals 9 a.m., with winners at 1 p.m. at same site.
At Xavier High School, Cedar Rapids: Independence vs. Marion; Maquoketa vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier.
At Camanche: Dubuque Wahlert vs. Central DeWitt; Mount Vernon vs. Camanche.
At Red Oak: Council Bluffs Lewis Central vs. Southwest Valley; Glenwood vs. Red Oak.
At Shenandoah: Council Bluffs St. Albert vs. Shenandoah; Audubon vs. Clarinda.
Regional finals
Tuesday, May 17, 1 p.m.
Xavier-Camanche site winners at Cedar Rapids.
Red Oak-Shenandoah site winners at Shenandoah.
State Tournament – First Round
Saturday, May 21, 9 a.m.
Regional winners at Saydel High School, Des Moines.