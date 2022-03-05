Iowa Central Community College freshman Taylor McCreedy is capping off an outstanding indoor track season with her participation this weekend in the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Indoor Track and Field Championships in Pittsburg, Kan.
McCreedy, a former Atlantic standout, ran the lead-off leg in the distance medley on Friday and the 3,000-meter run individually. Today, she’s slated to be the lead-off runner for the 4x800-meter relay team.
Last fall, McCreedy finished 26th in the NJCAA Division I cross country national championships with a time of 19:18. She was the No. 2 runner on an Iowa Central team that finished sixth nationally.
* * *
Exira-EHK alum Peppers 1st team all-GPAC
Morningside University senior Sophia Peppers, who led the Mustang women’s basketball team to a No. 6 ranking nationally and a runner-up finish in the Great Plains Athletic Confernece tournament, was a first-team selection once again.
Peppers, a 5’10” forward, averaged 14.7 ppg, 6.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.
Fellow Mustang teammate Sierra Mitchell, a former Southeast Polk standout, was also ont he all-GPAC first team.
Ashtyn Veerbeek of Dordt University, from Sioux Center, was the GPAC player of the year.
* * *
Atlantic’s Reed
earns spot at
NCAA nationals
Gratt Reed, a 2018 Atlantic graduate and University of Iowa sophomore, is a national qualifier in the 60-meter hurdles in the NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships.
The national meet is March 11-12 in Birmingham, Ala.
Reed ran a 7.72 in a preliminary heat at the Big Ten indoor track championships last week, and has the 16th-fastest time nationally. Reed placed third in the 60-meter hurdles and fifth in the 200-meter dash at the meet. He is one of 11 Hawkeyes to qualify for the national meet.