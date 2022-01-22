CORALVILLE – AHSTW’s Isabella Canada and Riverside’s Carly Henderson advanced to Saturday’s portion of the two-day girls’ state wrestling meet at Xtreme Arena.
Henderson, competing at 125 pounds, went 4-1 on the day, including three pinfall victories. The first came in the first round, when she pinned Glenwood’s Jordin Acosta in 1:55. After a second-round pinfall loss, Henderson came back to score three straight wins in the consolation bracket, sandwiching a 7-3 win over BCLUW’s Kenna Paxson to get Gilbert’s Keara O’Brien and Spencer’s Shayla Doran by pinfall.
Henderson (14-6) can place as high as third, and will continue her march toward the bronze with her first match of the day today, against Amy Kish of Pleasantvile.
Canada won her only match of the day, needing just 1:00 to pin Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Emma Speicher in a 190-pound first-round match. Now 9-0 on the year, Canada will face Nevada’s Mackenzi Arends in today’s first match.
Eight area competitors, including three from Atlantic-CAM and four from Riverside, were entered in the meet, hosted by the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association.
The Trojans’ trio were all eliminated, with 155-pound entrant Rio Johnson doing the best, going 3-2 on the day. She got a first-round 6-4 decision over North Scott’s Isabel Ordaz-Varisc, before being pinned by Pleasant Valley’s Aine Moffit.
She bounced back to get a 9-1 major decision over Bettendorf’s Lily Silvera, 9-1, then pinned Kerigan Alexander of North Fayette Valley in 3:22 before being eliminated by Waverly-Shell Rock’s Karissa Oldenburger.
Quincy Sorensen (115) and Ellen Gerlock (170) each went 0-2. In her first match, Sorensen went into sudden death overtime with Vinton-Shellsburg’s Olivia Primrose before being pinned in 7:19.
Riverside’s Jayden Carrigan (115) and Kiara Meek (145) both went 2-2, while Allyson Keener (155) dropped both of her matches.
Action gets back underway this morning at the Xtreme Arena.