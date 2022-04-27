CAM had the medalists in both boys and girls, and it was the Cougar boys who took the win in a meet Tuesday afternoon at Crestwood Hills Golf Course.
Bradyn Bohnsack medaled and Chase Jahde was runner up, with scores of 41 and 43 respectively, to lead the Cougars to the win with 178, 29 better than East Union. Lenox was third with a 254.
Logan Lawrence had a 44 and Carson Cary a 50 to round out the scoring. Seth Hensley had a 52.
For the girls, Riverside won the quadrangular with a 235, one stroke ahead of East Union. Lenox was third with a 254.
CAM's Reese Snyder medaled with a 44, while teammate Mady McKee had a 50.
Addison Brink led Riverside with a 50, while McKenna Sick had a 54, Kia Meek a 61 and Autumn Bennett 70.
* Atlantic 178, Harlan 187: Lane Nelson medaled with a 41 to lead Atlantic to the Hawkeye Ten Conference dual win Tuesday in Harlan.
Adding to the team score were Garrett McLaren (44), Roth Den Beste (46) and Tristan Hayes (47). Cruz Weaver scored a 48 and Tate Niklasen shot a 49.