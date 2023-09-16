ANITA – Thirty-eight to nothing at halftime, and 44-0 after three quarters.
What else is new in Anita with Iowa’s No. 1 eight-man team?
CAM raced to another victory and proved once again they are the team to beat in Iowa eight-player football with a 50-6 non-district win over Coon Rapids-Bayard Friday night on the Cougars’ home field.
It was 22-0 after the first quarter, 38-0 at halftime and 44-0 after the third quarter before the game iced away with everyone in the action.
Chase Spieker finished with 198 yards on 11-of-18 passing with three touchdowns against no interceptions. Jack Follmann caught two touchdown receptions and ended with 86 yards, while Collin Bower had 55 yards receiving and a touchdown.
Spieker had two touchdowns on the ground and finished with 68 yards, but the top rusher of the night was by Austin Williams, who had 100 yards on nine carries and a touchdown. Brody Paulsen had the other touchdown.
Defensively, Owen Hoover ended with a pair of quarterback sacks, as the Cougar defense finished with nine tackles for losses. The Cougars recovered three Crusader fumbles, while Ty Flathers had an interception.
CAM (4-0, 2-0 District 10) improved to 6-2 all time against Coon Rapids-Bayard. The Cougars play Exira-EHK next Friday night at Exira for the Spartans’ homecoming.