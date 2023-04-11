The Atlantic girls' track team scored in all but one event, placing in the top two in 13 of those events to take second at the Panther Co-Ed Relays Monday night at Creston.
It was a great night for several events on coach Matt Mullenix's squad to close in on invitations to the upcoming Drake Relays at the end of the month.
"We did pretty well," said Mullenix. " We ran some pretty good times and had four relays with season-best times, and 12 individuals who PR'ed (scored personal bests).
"We just have a lot of good things happening across the board," he continued. "Our field events are being consistent and each outing they're getting better but the big thing is consistency. Our sprint crew has come a long way the last couple of years and their rewards are starting to come through."
While none of the Trojan events have automatically qualified by meeting the "Blue Standard" – that is, having met certain standards in various events – at least five events, including three relays, are closing in on at-large invitations.
Mullenix noted the 4x400 relay is currently ranked 12th statewide in all classes, while the 4x100-meter relay is ranked 70th (an event where 96 teams qualify), and the sprint medley relay was also in the top 24 prior to Tuesday's meets.
Freshman Jayci Reed is ranked 24th in the 400-meter hurdles, an event where 32 qualify, while Ava Rush is right on the cusp of a top-16 spot in the 400-meter dash.
Tuesday at Creston, the Trojans won six events, highlighted by the 4x400-meter relay of Ava Rush, Morgan Botos, Claire Pellett and Chloe Mullenix finishing in 4:07.93, a time that was close to last year's fourth-place state meet performance.
Other firsts went to the sprint medley relay (Hailey Huffman, Reed, Mullenix and Rush) in 1:52.88; the distance medley relay (Delaney Hinman, Jersey Phippen, Mariah Huffman and Pellett) in 4:41.58, and individually Rush in the 400-meter dash (59.62), Reed in the 100-meter dash (13.64) and Abbi Richter in the discus (104'3.5").
Seconds were Olivia Olson in the shut put (32'8"), the 4×800 meter relay (Pellett, Claire Wiederstein, Adler Bruce and Mariah Huffman) in 10:55.82, the shuttle hurdle relay (Avery Knuth, Makayla Atkinson, Aliyah Williams and Botos (1:18.56), Reed in the 200-meter dash (27.74), Mullenix in the 400-meter hurdles (1:11.08), the 4×100 meter relay (Hailey Huffman, Lila Wiederstein, Nicole Middents and Reed) in 52.98, and the 4×200-meter relay (Hailey Huffman, Lila Wiederstein, Middents and Botos) in 1:51.94.
Thursday night the girls run at Glenwood, an 11-team all-girls relays.