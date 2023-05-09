CARROLL – Atlantic's streak of sending players to the state tennis tournament continued, and this year, it's senior Clevi Johnson who'll be traveling to the big tournament in Waterloo.
top story
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT TENNIS:
- By Brian Rathjen NT Sports Editor
-
-
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Dorsey murder trial begins again in Council Bluffs
- Second Week of Murder Trial Underway
- PREP TRACK: Atlantic at Hawkeye 10 meet
- Character Counts Awards/Guest Speaker
- Police Reports
- Cumberland man dies in motorcycle accident
- Audubon County named "Bird Friendly Iowa"
- Dean and Cheryl Christensen to celebrate 50 years
- PREP TRACK: Riverside girls take WIC track crown
- PREP GOLF: Atlantic boys fourth, gets two 2nd team all-H-10'ers
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.