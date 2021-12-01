At one point this season, the University of Iowa football team was the second-ranked team in the nation and the toast of the Big Ten Conference.
The Hawkeyes were coming off the big upset victory over Penn State and had that wild and crazy finish with Spencer Petras doing a marvelous job under center.
Then came humbling, back-to-back losses against Purdue and Wisconsin, and people were wondering what in the devil was going on. Was Iowa really that good, or just an average team that got hot early in the season and got exposed by teams that everybody underestimated?
Whatever the case, Iowa had to be what seemed like was kicking and screaming the past four weeks or so to victories over Northwestern, Minnesota, Illinois and Nebraska. A couple of them sure should’ve been by more than the 10 points-or-less margins we saw, but then again, the Hawkeyes were winning when it counted.
Now, they’re 10-1/2 point underdogs to Michigan, the nation’s No. 3 team and 42-27 conquerers of Ohio State.
But, as the Des Moines Register’s Chad Leistikow writes, the Hawkeyes’ success against top-5 teams – hey, they beat then No. 4 Penn State earlier this year – “this is a doable task.”
Keep in mind this is a team that has the second-most rushing yards of any Power Five school at 2,699 yards, and has a top-20 team on both offense and defense. Plus, your top two linebackers, Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo have combined for 24 sacks, which is pretty impressive on a defensive unit full of outstanding specialists.
For Iowa win, Petras is going to have to play by far his best game of the year, but he needs help from his offensive line to get the receivers open and give Tyler Goodson plenty of room to run. If the defense and special teams do their jobs, there might be a chance at something very special come Saturday night.
And yes, Iowa definitely deserves this chance.
It was given to them as a gift, to be sure. Minnesota played the game of their season and came through with the big upset of Wisconsin. But here it is.
When opportunity knocks, Iowa needs to answer the call.
Can they be clutch, though?
They were in the Penn State game, with a pair of second-half touchdowns and strong defense down the stretch.
* * *
Speaking of Iowa’s foes and being clutch, two of the teams on their schedule are probably wondering what might have been.
Iowa State, which was actually in at least the college football playoff conversation pre-season, now is (likely) left to choose from whatever bowls are left after finishing a 7-5 season. Yes, Breece Hall deserves props for his record performance against an outmanned TCU team, but gosh, when it came down to crunch time in so many games this year, the Cyclones just couldn’t come up with the magic they had the past few seasons.
All nine of Nebraska’s losses were nine points or less. Think about that ... the biggest loss was 26-17 to Ohio State, a then No. 5-ranked Buckeyes team that was strongly favored to get into this weekend’s Big Ten Championship until stumbling against Michigan. They also had Iowa on the ropes, holding the Hawkeyes to three field goals and a 21-9 lead until their (routine) late-game collapse.
Maybe the problem this season wasn’t Scott Frost. Maybe it was learning how to win in clutch situations.
Just a guess, but the Cornhuskers could learn a lot from those Hawkeyes.
And that Penn State team that was a top-5 team in early October? They went on to finish 2-3 in the final half of the season and might also be in line for a less-than-enviable bowl game. Like Nebraska and ISU, all of the Nittany Lions’ losses were by nine points or less. In college, it pays to be clutch.
* * *
It’s a bit late, but I hope you enjoyed Thanksgiving with your families.
As you can see from my Facebook page, I sure enjoyed it with my family. Thanksgiving with my sister and her in-laws, then my aunt and uncle near Sabula – remember, that’s the town that is part of Easton Valley, the team CAM just played for the Iowa eight-man state football title – and then a relaxing drive through western Illinois made it all the better.
There’s a wedding I’ll be going to this weekend, back in the Quad Cities. Another time to enjoy with family and friends.
In between, the plan is to come out with a special tab saluting the CAM and Audubon football teams, and then the News-Telegraph’s annual all-area football team. Those will be out in the next two weeks.
And we finally hope to have those all-area cross-country and volleyball teams coming up. It’s December, and basketball, wrestling and boys’ swimming have started, but we’ve not forgotten about the fall sports and honoring the accomplishments of our outstanding athletes.
Thanks for your patience in this all. You will be recognized.
And then at the end of December will be my annual look back at the year 2021, with lots of memories, state championships and so much more.
It’ll be a busy time between now and Christmas, but one I hope my readers will enjoy.
After all, for me, it’ll be clutch time to get all of this done.
And it’s been done.