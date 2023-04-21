For those teams and athletes not reaching the Drake Relays, the focus is now on the stretch run of the season.
First stop is the Bob Clark Relays Tuesday night at Audubon. The relays were named after the longtime assistant coach, who helped mold hurdling teams into state title contenders.
For sure, it'll be interesting races in the hurdles events, especially as one of the state's best shuttle hurdle relays teams statewide (all classes) will be there: CAM, with Jack Follmann, Cale Maas, Collin Bower and Sam Foreman setting a Blue Standard performance at their home meet Tuesday to get into Drake with a time of 1:00.90. After Thursday night, that was knocked down to seventh-best statewide, but the time is still best among all Class 1A schools.
Other area schools there will be ACGC (with Drake qualifier Austin Kunkle), Exira-EHK and Griswold ... plus the host Wheelers, of course.
Area schools will then be hosting conference meets the following week, after which are the big state qualifying meets on Thursday, May 11.
* * *
Congratulations to Derrek Kommes of Exira-EHK for setting a new school record in the boys' long jump.
The previous record was 19'2", and at Tuesday's CAM Cougar Invitational, he surpassed that by a foot. His new standard is 20'3".
There was hope he would better that leap, maybe making 22' and possibly qualifying for the Drake Relays, but the West Harrison Invitational, the final meet before Friday's deadline for qualifying, was cancelled due to the cold.
Despite that, he appears to be in pretty good shape to be among the leading contenders for a state berth.
For the record, a parent emailed and informed us about the record. Which leads me to appeal to the coaches.
Just a friendly reminder that if there is a school record we should know about, please drop us a line by email. This is probably the easiest way to contact me and make us aware.
My email is sports@ant-news.com.
Thanks!
* * *
Another Saturday, another light schedule, with today's Trojan Boys' Tennis Invitaitonal at Atlantic High School one of the few things on the schedule.
Coach Mike McDermott has invited some pretty heavyweight teams in Class 1A, including a couple that play metro/suburban schedules. Newton, Knoxville and Nevada are the non-conference schools coming, each bringing some quality tennis players, while Creston, Carroll Kuemper Catholic, Glenwood and Shenandoah round out the eight-team field.
Play gets underway at 9 a.m.
For Atlantic's lineup, McDermott expected to send Nolan Waters and Kinnick Juhl as his two singles players, with Waters at No. 1.
Clevi Johnson is expected to team with fellow senior Easton O'Brien at No. 1 singles, while Alex Rosenbaum and Isaac Henson will team at No. 2. Johnson-O'Brien is a new team, and McDermott says he's excited to see what this duo can do.
Waters has a team-best 4-2 record, primarily at No. 2 singles, while Juhl comes in with a 3-3 record in singles play, having split his time between Nos. 3 and 4 singles. No. 1 Johnson picked up his first singles win, but has several doubles victories to his credit, so his leadership and running doubles is showing.
* * *
Also a big shout out to the Atlantic boys' soccer team for picking up their first win of the year, a 10-0 shutout of Logan-Magnolia at their own Trojan Invitational to cap third place.
Oskar Olsen, the exchange student from Denmark who attends Exira-EHK, has been a valuable asset to the Trojans this spring. As a team that came into the year needing experience, he has definitely given things a big lift, and against the Panthers he scored four goals.
This was the first game where a lot of players got into the scoring column, with Tyrell Williams, Taye Jordan, Talan Anderson, Kyler Edie, Trahyger Carey and Ryan Bower all scoring. The great thing is, all of them were juniors, and in fact Olsen was the only senior on the field against Lo-Ma.
The offense simply overwhelmed an outmanned Panther team, as they got 46 shots off, 30 on goal. Defensively, just one Panther shot was allowed.
For a program that was wondering going into the season if there'd even be a team, there now should be a lot more optimism for the future.