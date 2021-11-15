Former Atlantic standout Taylor McCreedy capped an outstanding freshman year at Iowa Central Community College at the NJCAA Division I championships Saturday in Richmond, Va.

McCreedy placed 26th at the cross country meet, turning in a time of 19:18.

Iowa Central placed 6th as a team and McCreedy was the Tritons’ No. 2 runner.

It was a big week for several Atlantic alumni at the college level. Other standout performances:

Tessa Grooms, Iowa Central women’s basketball:

  • The Triton freshman started and scored eight points in an 80-61 win over Buena Vista JV. She also had six rebounds in 20 minutes of play.

In an 102-54 win over William Penn JV, Grooms came off the bench, playing 13 minutes and scoring four points, grabbing four rebounds, and dishing out three assists.

Anna Lowary, Midland University swimming:

  • The Warrior sophomore won the 500-yard freestyle in 5:20.06 and was a member of the 400-yard freestyle relay that placed second.

Haley Rasmussen, Simpson College women’s basketball:

  • A freshman for the Storm, Rasmussen came off the bench to score four points, grab two rebounds and dish out two assists as part of an 85-61 win over Gust. Adolphus University Saturday, Nov. 13.

Ryan Hawkins, Creighton University men’s basketball: The Bluejays’ transfer played key roles in two wins last week – 16 points and 11 rebounds in a 90-77 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff; and six points, 10 rebounds and two assists in a 51-44 win over Kennesaw State.

