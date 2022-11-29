GRISWOLD – A new coach is leading the girls’ basketball program at Griswold this winter.
Ryan Lockwood had previously served as an assistant coach under Chris Hamilton the past two seasons. This winter, with the departure of Hamilton, Lockwood was promoted to lead the program.
He’ll have three returning seniors to work around, but otherwise it’s a young class for Griswold, which won just twice last season.
Seniors McKenna Wiechman, Maddy Main and Emma Mundorf are the returning seniors for the Tigers. Wiechman brings back a 9.4 ppg scoring average, plus 57 rebounds and 31 steals. Junior Karly Millikan grabbed 151 rebounds, 117 of them on the defensive end, to lead the rebounding.
Mundorf and Wiechman have played most of their high school career at the varsity level and will be counted on for their leadership, said Lockwood. Main has had “a lot of really good” spot minutes off the bench and will be asked to play a bigger role this winter.
Bailey Baucom is the fourth senior, back out after not playing her junior season due to injury, and will be counted on for her size, strength and ability to play down low.
Others who’ll be called upon to play key roles are juniors Madison Rush; sophomores Addison Adams, Jadeyn Dishong, Abby Gohlinghorst, Kyleigh Hering, Ryleigh Harrison and Reese Laverty; and freshman Josie Millikan.
“We’re transitioning and learning a whole new system and it’s a tough transition, but the girls are working hard and they’ve been working on getting in shape and being physical both offensively and defensively, and being aggressive with the ball,” said Lockwood. “We’re going to really focus on being a team and everyone working together, using that team environment to move the ball around and the defense where they need to be moved, and make it work to where we have an attack on all fronts.”
The Corner Conference has a lot of potential this winter, as Stanton, a regional finalist last winter, was ranked seventh in the first Iowa Class 1A poll; East Mills ranked 10th. Fremont-Mills also has some physicality and size.
“We’re going to be where it’s youth going against a lot of experience,” he said. “Our main goal is to grow every week ... improve as a team and get better and if we continue to do that we’ll see success.”
The Tigers open the season this Friday with a matinee: a 1 p.m. contest vs. Council Bluffs Heartland Christian.