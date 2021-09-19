COUNCIL BLUFFS – Saturday afternoon was the showdown between Iowa Western against the Ellsworth Panthers.
The Titans stadium at Lewis Central was packed with supporters who cheered along with the cheer squad to get the players excited before the game. The Reivers yelled chants and hollered inspirations at one another as they prepared for kickoff to get each other fired up. The Reivers got first possession of the ball and the real show began.
The Panthers and the Reivers seemed to be fairly matched at the beginning. Neither team making big advances down the field. Each teams defense equally matched with blocking important plays and stopping each other from progressing even a little.
Once quarterback Tony Bartalo got into a rhythm with wide receiver Kaden Wetjen the Reivers became an unstoppable force despite penalties. At one point the head official gave a warning to the Reivers’ band for playing between plays, which encouraged the band to sing as loudly as they could instead to keep spirits high.
The Panthers threw three crucial interceptions and had multiple fumbles throughout the game which the Reivers used to their advantage to widen their already significant lead. Defensive back Dylan Reyesran ran back 45 yards after the second interception to get the Reivers in an excellent position to score once again.
Running back Moses Bryant was able to swiftly dodge multiple Panther blocks to break through for another Reivers touchdown. Despite the Panthers putting heavy pressure on Bartalo all afternoon, his offensive line was able to give him plenty of time in the pocket to make calculated throws or run it down the field to cement one first down after another.
The Panthers seemed to find their own rhythm at the beginning of the second half. They made a successful push down the field to get their first and only touchdown. Things went awry during the two point conversion attempt when the Reivers defense intercepted the ball and ran it in to score once again. This did not deflate the Panthers spirits. They were able to continue to apply pressure to Bartalo every chance they could and kept the Reivers at bay from scoring as frequently as they did in the first half. In the end, the Reivers took the win with a final score of 64-6.
Next week the Reivers will play their biggest rivals, the Iowa Central Tritons at Dodger Stadium in Fort Dodge. Both teams have been undefeated so far this season. This will be a fun match up to watch as these two rivals battle it out for the first time this season.