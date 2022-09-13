AVOCA – Cross country season can test your endurance, especially when you have meets on back-to-back nights.
Riverside had such an experience, but the Bulldogs and Lady Dawgs didn’t let it affect their performances Tuesday night at the AHSTW Invitational.
Mason McCready came in sixth in the boys’ race with a time of 18:01, and led the Bulldogs to a fourth-place finish on the Avoca Golf & Country Club course. On the girls’ side, it was Carly Henderson who placed third at 20:28, and led the Lady Dawgs to a third-place finish.
“I wanted to start out smooth and make sure I worked up the hills and (pass) as many people as I could,” said McCready, who nearly set a personal best. “After racing (Monday at Red Oak), my legs were a little bit sore, but I thought I ran pretty well.
“It’s definitely tiring, and you can feel it up hills, but you’ve got to push through that,” he continued. “You have to, when you get tired, you’ve got to keep pushing through and the sooner you run the sooner you get done.”
Coach Alex Oliver’s teams have raced the past two years (at least) on back-to-back nights.
“Today, it was all about being competitve,” said Oliver. “We raced at Red Oak, which is a really hilly course, so I wanted to see them come back and fight another gut check and that’s exactly what they did.”
Audubon’s Stefi Beisswenger returned from a sprained ankle suffered at the Wheeler Invitational last week to turn in a second-place finish in the girls’ race, holding off Henderson down the stretch to come in at 20:23.
The AHSTW girls’ top finishes were by Ryle Knop (12th, 21:56) and Ava Paulsen (13th, 21:57); the Lady Vikes were fourth teamwise. Ella Petersen led the Exira-EHK pack with her 22nd-place finish at 23:26, while CAM’s Carley Dennis was in at 30:35 to lead the Cougars, which placed sixth as a team.
While Riverside led the area boys’ teamwise, Griswold was seventh and Exira-EHK came in eighth. Cody Dorscher led the Griswold boys with a time of 18:01, good for eighth place, and Austin Rasmussen was 32nd for Exira-EHK at 19:44. For other area teams, CAM’s Gavin Clayton was 16th at 18:30, while AHSTW was led by Caden Geraghty 18th at 18:36. Eli Deist led Audubon at 23:07.