GLENWOOD – The 4x800-meter relay teams ruled the day for Atlantic at the Co-Ed Ram Relays Tuesday night in Glenwood.
Both the Trojan boys' and girls' teams were victorious, both by comfortable margins, in what is basically a two-mile relay.
For the Trojan girls, Ava Rush got her team off to a fast start, building an early lead that teammates Mariah Huffman, Hailey Huffman and Claire Pellett were able to easily maintain in a 14-second win, 10:24.53, over runner-up Glenwood.
The boys were equally as strong. Caden Andersen got his relay unit off to a strong start, and as was the case for the girls, the rest of the boys – Alex Sonntag, Jayden Proehl and Bennett Whetstone – were able to maintain a lead that was never really threatened, at least 50 meters throughout, in an eventual time of 8:35.20, 10 seconds better than the runner-up Rams.
The Trojans' lone other win of the night was on the girls' side. After just missing out on the Drake Relays, the Atlantic 4x400-meter relay team, with Rush as the anchor and teaming with Nicole Middents, Mariah Huffman and Chloe Mullenix, won the event in 4:10.18.
Glenwood dominated the meet, easily winning both the boys' and girls' titles. The Trojan boys were third while the girls were sixth.
Girls team scores: 1. Glenwood 183.5, 2. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 87, 3. Underwood 71, 4. Council Bluffs St. Albert 69.5, 5. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 68, 6. Atlantic 59, 7 (tie). Shenandoah and Sioux City West 57, 9. Sioux City North 32, 10. Red Oak 30, 11. Creston 24, 12. Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 2.
Atlantic results (top 8)
Sprint medley: 7. Atlantic (Nicole Middents, Morgan Botos, Aubrey Guyer, Jada Jensen) 2:06.50. 3000: 4. Addie DeArment 12:23.57. 4x800: 1. Atlantic (Ava Rush, Mariah Huffman, Hailey Huffman, Claire Pellett) 10:24.53. Distance medley relay: 5. Atlantic (Avery Knuth, Callee Pellett, Aubrey Guyer, Mariah Huffman) 4:52.13. 400: 3. Ava Rush 1:02.76, 7. Chloe Mullenix 1:05.48. 4x200: 7. Atlantic (Madison Huddleson, Jada Jensen, Avery Knuth, Morgan Botos) 1:56.26. 800: 2. Claire Pellett 2:32.75, 8. Hailey Huffman 2:53.43. 1500: 7. Addie DeArment 5:49.14. 4x100: 6. Atlantic (Madison Huddleson, Jada Jensen, Avery Knuth, Morgan Botos) 54.95. 4X400: 1. Atlantic (Nicole Middents, Mariah Huffman, Chloe Mullenix, Ava Rush) 4:10.18.
Boys team scores: 1. Glenwood 170, 2. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 119, 3. Atlantic 76.5, 4. Treynor 70, 5. Red Oak 57, 6. Sioux City North 49, 7. Shenandoah 48, 8. Council Bluffs St. Albert 43, 9. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 39.5, 10. Creston 29, 11. Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 25, 12. Sioux City West 9.
Atlantic results (top 8)
High jump: 4. Jayden Proehl 5'8". Discus: 6. Alex Keiser 122'11", 7. Cohen Bruce 121'7". Sprint medley: 7. Atlantic (Dante Hedrington, Tyson O'Brien, Jaice Larson, Carter Pellett) 1:44.19. 3200: 4. Drew Engler 10:25.34, 6. Zane Berg 10:58.29. 4x800: 1. Atlantic (Caden Andersen, Alex Sonntag, Jayden Proehl, Bennett Whetstone) 8:35.20. 100: 4. Gannon O'Hara 11.62. Distance medley relay: 5. Atlantic (Carter Smith, Jackson McLaren, Bennett Whetstone, Zane Berg) 4:01.04. 400: 5. Tyson O'Brien 55.95. 110 hurdles: 3. Jackson McLaren 16.33. 800: 6. Hayden Proehl 2:15.77, 7. Caden Andersen 2:17.15. 200: 5. Jaice Larson 23.71. 1600: 3. Alex Sonntag 4:47.14, 4. Drew Engler 4:48.29. 4X400: 2. Atlantic (Tyson O'Brien, Caden Andersen, Carter Pellett, Bennett Whetstone) 3:37.89.