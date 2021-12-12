MARSHALLTOWN – Brayden Atkinson had a pair of second-place finishes for Atlantic, both in two-man relay events, as he helped the Trojans finish third in the five-team Marshalltown Bobcat Relays Saturday.
Atkinson earned those silver medals in the 200-yard freestyle relay and the 400-yard medley relay
In the 200, it was Brayden Atkinson and Kyler Rieken who teamed to finish in 1:55.63 and hold off a team from Cedar Rapids Kennedy. the 400-yard medley paired with Alex Lihs to turn in a time of 4:46.55.
There were several third-place finishes: Rieken and Lihs in the 200 backstroke in 2:13.56, Bryan York and Keaton Rieken in the 1,000-yard freestyle in 11:33.89, York and Kyler Rieken in the 400-yard freestyle in 4:07.74; and the 200-yard medley relay (Lihs, Alex Sampson, Atkinson and Kyler Rieken) in 1:55.85.
Atlantic scored 39 points, ahead of Newton (31) and Waterloo (30); Marshalltown was the meet champion, with Cedar Rapids Kennedy second, 14 points ahead of the Trojans.
Atlantic returns to action Thursday with a triangular meet at Carroll; Boone will also be there.